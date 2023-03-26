|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Amy Manford To Join Andrea Bocelli For US 2023 May Tour
Hot Songs Around The World
Kill Bill
SZA
231 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
359 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
280 entries in 24 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
278 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
480 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
660 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
243 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
514 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
193 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
NYC-Based Nevaris And Music Legend Bill Laswell Present 'Dub Sol', Previewing Debut 'Reverberations' LP
From Ashes To New Announce New Album 'Blackout' Due 7/28; Reveal New Track & Music Video "Hate Me Too"
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add San Diego Show And Second Night In Foxborough To 2023 International Tour
Texas Country Artist Case Hardin Hits Fourth-Consecutive Number One With "Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been"
Janelle Monae Partners With The Warner Music Group/ Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund To Empower Women, Girls And Non-Binary Youth Of Color Through Her Fem The Future Non-Profit
Brooklyn, NY's Superbloom Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP On June 9; Band Debuting New Single "Head First"!