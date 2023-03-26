Coi Leray Links Up With Rap Legend Busta Rhymes For New "Players" Remix



Busta blesses the track with a head-spinning display of his signature lyrical virtuosity. His turbulent rhymes only bolster the track's bounce as Coi's instantly irresistible hook remains undeniably unshakable. From the moment you hear

It arrives on the heels of the "Players (David Guetta Remix)." Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, "Guetta's remix of the record falls in line with his signature strain of club EDM…Coi continues to make a strong case for her staying power."



Continuing its dominance, this week "

It just sets the stage for more from Coi as she gets ready to drop more music.



Thus far, Coi has amassed a staggering 6 billion streams and counting with 300 million on "Players." The latter inspired 2.75 million TikTok creates with 10 billion-plus views. Not to mention, she toppled the BillboardEmerging Artists Chart at #1, while it soared to #1 on TikTok and IG Reels. It spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Rap Song Sales Chart and three weeks at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop



The original song features a sample of "The Message"by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum superstar Coi Leray reups her chart-dominating smash " Players " with a verse courtesy of legendary rapper Busta Rhymes out now via Uptown Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.Busta blesses the track with a head-spinning display of his signature lyrical virtuosity. His turbulent rhymes only bolster the track's bounce as Coi's instantly irresistible hook remains undeniably unshakable. From the moment you hear Busta Rhymes say "Coi Leray" on the intro, you know that this remix is an epic merging HipHop royalty of the past and present generations. Together, they lock into a dynamic volley on their very first collaboration together.It arrives on the heels of the "Players (David Guetta Remix)." Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, "Guetta's remix of the record falls in line with his signature strain of club EDM…Coi continues to make a strong case for her staying power."Continuing its dominance, this week " Players " was announced as #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, after it vaulted to #1 on the Rhythmic Radio Chart for the second consecutive week, and climbed into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, capturing #12. She also continues to make headlines across the culture. Recently, she closed out Spotiify's first-ever runway show. PAPER covered the event stating, "Leray proves herself a beacon of authenticity to new generations without ever skipping out on the opportunity for good glam." She also left Rolling Loud California in awe with a standout performance in addition to presenting SZA with the "Woman of the Year" Award at Billboard Women In Music. Not to mention, she teamed up with Big Boss Vette for the "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)" and featured and co-starred in the video for "Upnow" with DD Osama. Plus, she delivered a showstopping performance of her runaway smash " Players " on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!It just sets the stage for more from Coi as she gets ready to drop more music.Thus far, Coi has amassed a staggering 6 billion streams and counting with 300 million on "Players." The latter inspired 2.75 million TikTok creates with 10 billion-plus views. Not to mention, she toppled the BillboardEmerging Artists Chart at #1, while it soared to #1 on TikTok and IG Reels. It spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Rap Song Sales Chart and three weeks at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart.The original song features a sample of "The Message"by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five. Coi Leray rips through one bold and braggadocious bar after another, exuding confidence and charisma. It pops off with the instantly unshakable hook as she proves, "'Cause girls is players too." Upon release, it received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, E! News, Essence, XXL and more. It simultaneously jumped to the top of numerous popular playlists on streaming platforms including #OnRepeat on Apple Music and Feelin Myself on Spotify. Additionally, " Players " has entered the charts. On Shazam, it dominated at #1 in New York City, Top 20 United States, and Top 200 Global Songs. Coi Leray consistently asserts herself as an elite rapper, dynamite vocalist, massive personality, and boundary-breaking superstar without comparison or rival. Born in Boston, raised in New Jersey and based in Los Angeles, the multiplatinum force of nature has captivated without compromise. Projecting her attitude just as loudly as her voice, she has served up a string of anthems from her debut album TRENDSETTER, including the gold-certified "Big Purr (Prrrd)" [feat. Pooh Shiesty], double-platinum "No More Parties," the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit "Blick Blick" [with Nicki Minaj], and the viral "TWINNEM." Now to kick off 2023, she earned a new Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 with her highest charting single to date " Players " taking over social media with popular remixes such as "Players (DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix)" and "Players (DJ Saige Remix)." Together they set TikTok on fire with a staggering 10 billion views and nearly 3 million video creates as the success simultaneously translated to streaming platforms. Between generating billions of streams and views, she has infiltrated every corner of culture, appearing on XXL's coveted Freshman Class cover, performing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, starring as the face of the SKIMS "Cozy Collection" by Kim Kardashian West, and guesting on Slime Language 2, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. Coi Leray's reach continues to expand thanks to collaborations with everyone from Calvin Harris to K Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Beyond a slew of magazine covers and nominations at the American Music Awards, BET Awards, and iHeartRadioMusic Awards, to name a few, she has incited critical acclaim from New York Times and Billboard to E! Online and more. As a powerhouse performer in her own right, she has shined at Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza Festival, Governors Ball and more. Still, she keeps pushing forward. The crown belongs to Coi as she unveils her anxiously awaited 2023 full-length album and much more to come.



