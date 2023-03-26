Jack Johnson Releases New Track "Better Together (Nightmares On Wax Mix)" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson
announces a new music video to accompany "Traffic In The Sky (Lee "Scratch" Perry Dub)," lead track and one of two Lee "Scratch" Perry dub remixes included in Johnson's upcoming summer album, In Between Dub. The new video features never before seen Lee "Scratch" Perry footage from the making of studio sessions in Jamaica, along with animation from Greatwork.
"It's exciting to hear Lee "Scratch" Perry's interpretation of my song, and then to see Greatwork's visual interpretation of our collaboration" said Johnson. Johnson has also released a second album track, a remix of his classic hit "Better Together," from Nightmares on Wax. Nightmares On Wax, Warp Records' longest serving signing, has been at the forefront of contemporary music for over 30 years, creating a unique blend of dub, electronica, jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul and techno.
In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson's most beloved songs over an incredible two-decade career, features reimagined tracks by some of Reggae's most influential names in the genre lending their talent to a collaborative compilation of dub remixes. Out June 2nd through Brushfire and Republic Records, In Between Dub is soon to be this summer's iconic soundtrack. Full track listing is below and album advance is available.
Bookending his summer tour, Johnson and his band will headline two festival performances; first on May 6 at SunFest in West Palm Beach, Florida and concluding at the Oceans Calling Music
Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September
29.
Johnson will also bring his revered Meet The Moonlight Tour to Europe
this summer. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson's eighth studio album was met with esteemed reviews, "His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet — not to mention his best-sounding LP in years, said Spin Magazine. Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is "his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times." See the full list of European and UK tour dates with newly announced special guest artists including dub legend Horace Andy, Hollie Cook, Soja (acoustic), Ziggy Alberts, and In Between Dub collaborators Subatomic Sound System.
IN BETWEEN DUB TRACK LISTING:
"Traffic In The Sky" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)
"Wasting Time
" (Subatomic Sound System)
"No Other Way
" (Dennis Bovell)
"Times Like These
" (Lee "Scratch" Perry)
"Calm Down
" (Dennis Bovell)
"Better Together
" (Nightmares On Wax)
"One Step Ahead
" (Scientist)
"Breakdown
" (Nightmares On Wax)
"Turn Your Love
" (Mad Professor)
"You Can't Control It" (Yaadcore)
"It's All Underground" (Monk)
Multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated musician and environmentalist, Jack Johnson
has released eight studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew have been leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from these albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $37 million donated to charity since 2001.