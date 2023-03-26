Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/03/2023

Lana Del Rey Releases Her 9th Studio Album "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lana Del Rey releases her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music. The new album was co-produced by Lana Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, and includes features from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

The album release follows three already-released singles, "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd", "A&W", and "The Grants".

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is available to purchase now, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com. Official merchandise is also now available to pre-order on Lana Del Rey's official website.

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:
The Grants
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Sweet
A&W
Judah Smith Interlude
Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste)
Jon Batiste Interlude
Kintsugi
Fingertips
Paris, Texas (feat. SYML)
Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing (feat. RIOPY)
Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)
Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
Fishtail
Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
Taco Truck x VB






