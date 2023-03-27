Bar Greenzaid new single Mi Amore

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bar Greenzaid is a young Israeli singer who has just released a new single titled "Me'aymor." Besides being a singer,Her musical career began at the age of 6, and she won the Sanremo Junior competition in Italy, Bar is also a freestyle indoor skydiving athlete, and despite being a young kidney student, she is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in medicine while still in high school. Bar is popular in Israel and has a following of 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube. She sings in a pop and Latin pop style, and she speaks several languages, including French, Spanish, English, and Hebrew







