Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/03/2023

Bar Greenzaid new single Mi Amore

Bar Greenzaid new single Mi Amore

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
231 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
359 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
280 entries in 24 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
278 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
480 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
660 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
243 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
514 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
193 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bar Greenzaid is a young Israeli singer who has just released a new single titled "Me'aymor." Besides being a singer,Her musical career began at the age of 6, and she won the Sanremo Junior competition in Italy,  Bar is also a freestyle indoor skydiving

 athlete, and despite being a young kidney student, she is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in medicine while still in high school. Bar is popular in Israel and has a following of 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube. She sings in a pop and Latin pop style, and she speaks several languages, including French, Spanish, English, and Hebrew







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0156550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012421607971191 secs