Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate, Coming To Theaters Worldwide On April 19 & 23 Only

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coldplay have today announced a special worldwide cinema presentation of the band's spectacular Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert, filmed during their sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year.The screening will give the band's global fanbase the chance to experience Coldplay's acclaimed Music Of The Spheres World Tour live show, which has sold more than 6 million tickets and attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike: with The Guardian calling it "genuinely stunning", the New York Post describing it as "a night for the history books" and the Glasgow Evening Times heralding it as "the greatest show on Earth". Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed / remastered sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.The film includes a host of footage which wasn't shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries (topping box office charts around the world). The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, ScreenX, 4DX and 4DXScreen. In ScreenX, audiences will experience a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery, while in the multi-sensory 4DX, audiences will enjoy unique motion with synchronized seats timed to the music and in-theatre effects that reproduce the atmosphere of a live concert. The 4DXScreen experience offers a combination of both ScreenX and 4DX.The concert film will be shown in thousands of cinemas across the globe on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produce alongside CJ 4DPlex.Tickets for the event will be available on March 8 at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am ET / 7am PT from coldplaycinema.live (where fans can also sign up now to get updates and information).Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing said: "Following our hugely successful and record-breaking live event with Coldplay last year we're delighted to be bringing these incredible shows back to cinemas in a new form for 2023. This new vision of the concerts, along with the new cinema-exclusive behind the scenes documentary, will provide an unmissable event, both for fans who attended the live screenings and those joining for the first time. We are also excited to showcase the film in ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen through our partners at CJ 4DPlex, giving audiences an even deeper experience of these landmark shows."The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.



