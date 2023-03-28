Rock Group "Midnight Daydream" Ft. Son Of Late Guitarist Bruce Cameron To Release Self-Titled Debut Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The writer, producer, engineer and main performer on the album is Riley Cameron, the son of the late guitarist Bruce Cameron, who tragically passed away in 1999 shortly after releasing his debut LP titled "Midnight Daydream". An album that featured a plethora of rock legends. Inspired by his father's work, the only viable option was to carry the musical legacy that his father left behind.



The self-titled album features a blend of hard rock, electronic, hip-hop and various other musical styles that create a modern sound that captures a spectrum of influences.



The "Midnight Daydream" LP is set to release on July 5th, 2023 and will be available on all mainstream platforms, including Itunes, Spotify and Youtube. Physical Copies and merchandise will also be available through their merchandise store via BandCamp.

Midnight Daydream BandCamp : midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com

Midnight Daydream Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr-GPnIG_beRdyIGPl9Byrw

Midnight Daydream Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/MidnightDaydreamOfficial



