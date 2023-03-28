Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/03/2023

Rock Group "Midnight Daydream" Ft. Son Of Late Guitarist Bruce Cameron To Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Rock Group "Midnight Daydream" Ft. Son Of Late Guitarist Bruce Cameron To Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
484 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
664 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
363 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
247 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
235 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
282 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
284 entries in 24 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
518 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The writer, producer, engineer and main performer on the album is Riley Cameron, the son of the late guitarist Bruce Cameron, who tragically passed away in 1999 shortly after releasing his debut LP titled "Midnight Daydream". An album that featured a plethora of rock legends. Inspired by his father's work, the only viable option was to carry the musical legacy that his father left behind.

The self-titled album features a blend of hard rock, electronic, hip-hop and various other musical styles that create a modern sound that captures a spectrum of influences.

The "Midnight Daydream" LP is set to release on July 5th, 2023 and will be available on all mainstream platforms, including Itunes, Spotify and Youtube. Physical Copies and merchandise will also be available through their merchandise store via BandCamp.
Midnight Daydream BandCamp : midnightdaydreamus.bandcamp.com
Midnight Daydream Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr-GPnIG_beRdyIGPl9Byrw
Midnight Daydream Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/MidnightDaydreamOfficial






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0149450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012137889862061 secs