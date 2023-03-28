Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Adele Adds 34 New Las Vegas Dates!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has added 34 dates to her highly-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. The added performances will begin in mid-June and carry on through the end of the month. Adele will then return in August for weekends through November.

During what was originally-planned to be the final performance of the residency, the "Easy On Me" singer also revealed that she will be filming the concert for a future release, so that audiences who can't get to Las Vegas can experience the concert spectacle.
How do I get tickets to see Adele in Las Vegas?

Presale tickets for the newly-added shows will be available to fans who register through Ticketmaster's VerifiedFan program. Registration is open now here and will be available through Sunday April 2, 2023, at 11:59pm PT.

The VerifiedFan Presale will begin at 10:00am PT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Tickets will only be available to fans that have received a unique code on a first come, first served basis.

New Adele Las Vegas Performance Dates:
Friday, June 16, 2023
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Friday, June 23, 2023
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Friday, August 4, 2023
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Friday, September 1, 2023
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Friday, September 8, 2023
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Friday, September 15, 2023
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Friday, September 22, 2023
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Friday, September 29, 2023
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Friday, October 6, 2023
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Friday, October 13, 2023
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Friday, October 20, 2023
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Friday, October 27, 2023
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Friday, November 3, 2023
Saturday, November 4, 2023






