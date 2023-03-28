Adele Adds 34 New Las Vegas Dates!





Friday, November 3, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has added 34 dates to her highly-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. The added performances will begin in mid-June and carry on through the end of the month. Adele will then return in August for weekends through November.During what was originally-planned to be the final performance of the residency, the " Easy On Me " singer also revealed that she will be filming the concert for a future release, so that audiences who can't get to Las Vegas can experience the concert spectacle.How do I get tickets to see Adele in Las Vegas?Presale tickets for the newly-added shows will be available to fans who register through Ticketmaster's VerifiedFan program. Registration is open now here and will be available through Sunday April 2, 2023, at 11:59pm PT.The VerifiedFan Presale will begin at 10:00am PT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Tickets will only be available to fans that have received a unique code on a first come, first served basis.New Adele Las Vegas Performance Dates:Friday, June 16, 2023Saturday, June 17, 2023Friday, June 23, 2023Saturday, June 24, 2023Friday, June 30, 2023Saturday, July 1, 2023Friday, August 4, 2023Saturday, August 5, 2023Friday, August 11, 2023Saturday, August 12, 2023Friday, August 18, 2023Saturday, August 19, 2023Friday, August 25, 2023Saturday, August 26, 2023Friday, September 1, 2023Saturday, September 2, 2023Friday, September 8, 2023Saturday, September 9, 2023Friday, September 15, 2023Saturday, September 16, 2023Friday, September 22, 2023Saturday, September 23, 2023Friday, September 29, 2023Saturday, September 30, 2023Friday, October 6, 2023Saturday, October 7, 2023Friday, October 13, 2023Saturday, October 14, 2023Friday, October 20, 2023Saturday, October 21, 2023Friday, October 27, 2023Saturday, October 28, 2023Friday, November 3, 2023Saturday, November 4, 2023



