Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' On Her Backyard Sessions Disney+ Special





The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where

With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.



Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" quickly became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus' " Endless Summer Vacation " Backyard Sessions special is now streaming on Disney+. Watch Miley Cyrus perform " Jaded " from her recent album " Endless Summer Vacation " on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special.The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers."With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" quickly became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation.



