Bebe Rexha To Drop 'Call On Me' This Friday; The Track Is From Her Third Studio Album "BEBE," Out April 28

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha will release her new single, "Call On Me," on Friday, March 31. The track is from her third studio album, "BEBE," out April 28. The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single " Heart Wants What It Wants " and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)."Destined to be one of the summer's hottest tickets, Rexha's upcoming North American tour kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on May 31 and stops in most major cities, before winding up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on June 30. Tickets are on sale now. Heart Wants What It Wants " is the hotly anticipated follow-up to the global smash " I'm Good (Blue) " - a reunion with super-producer David Guetta that riffs on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." After a snippet went viral on TikTok in late 2022, the banger topped the charts in more than 20 countries and has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. It reached #1 at Top 40, Hot AC and Dance radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY® Award along with winning an MTV European Music Award.After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration " Me, Myself & I " and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams. Meant To Be " earned Rexha a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where she was also up for Best New Artist. The pop star has released two critically acclaimed albums, 2018's Expectations and 2021's Better Mistakes. Expect to hear beloved hits from all of those project's on Rexha's upcoming tour as well as recent smashes like "Heart Wants What It Wants." Bebe Rexha 2023 North American Tour Dates:May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenJune 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of BluesJune 3 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesJune 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox TheaterJune 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDoJune 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal BallroomJune 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexJune 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride FestJune 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The FillmoreJune 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera TheatreJune 15 - Toronto, ON - RebelJune 17 - Boston, MA - House of BluesJune 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The FillmoreJune 21 - Washington, D.C. - The FillmoreJune 23 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleJune 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock LiveJune 26 - Houston, TX - House of BluesJune 27 - Dallas, TX - House of BluesJune 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern