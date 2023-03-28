Inhaler Release Video For "If You're Gonna Break My Heart"



Summer will see INHALER support New York, NY (Top40 Charts) INHALER today share the video for their current single "If You're Gonna Break My Heart," taken from their recent album Cuts & Bruises. The video, directed by Hugh Mulhern (Fontaines D.C. / Kojaque), takes influence from the Spaghetti Western genre whilst leaning heavily into AI technology."If You're Gonna Break My Heart" is the third single to be unveiled from Cuts & Bruises, following the uplifting "Love Will Get You There" and last summer's euphoric anthem " These Are The Days ".The video used cutting edge AI image to image generation to create a visually unique & psychedelic effect to the live action visual. The band leaned into the tease of the video asking fans to generate AI imagery from popular Midjourney AI bot via their Discord channel.The band explain how the rootsy, piano powered "If You're Gonna Break My Heart" took its inspiration, "Whilst on tour in America last year we were listening to a lot of music by some of the great American writers such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Bruce Springsteen etc. Listening to these artists while travelling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before."Cuts & Bruises was released last month becoming Inhaler's 2nd number 1 album in Ireland, whilst it also charted at number 2 in the UK and top 10 across a number of countries in mainland Europe.Following a prolonged period of touring, the band's sophomore album began to take shape in Dublin rehearsal space The Nunnery over Christmas 2021, with the four band members - vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - writing and rehearsing a brace of new songs."It was just the four of us jamming in the live room and trying to come up with ideas on the spot," says Keating. "Playing live for a few months beforehand really helped shape what kind of direction we wanted to take it in."Last month INHALER embarked on a sold out run of UK dates before heading to the US where they are currently in the middle of a month long run of sold out shows including the band's biggest show to date at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. They then join Arctic Monkeys on their European tour ahead of playing their biggest UK headline shows to date at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse (May 19th), London's Brixton Academy (May 20th) ahead of their first appearance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend event in Dundee on May 28th.Summer will see INHALER support Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park as well as performing at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds festival.



