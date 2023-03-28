7 Best Rnb Artists Topping On Spotify

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2022 was a great year in terms of new RnB hits and artists. The past year gave us some great artists who had us all hooked to their records. The songs of the RnB genre gained a lot of popularity over the span of 50 years. It has given us a lot of soulful singers fromAretha Franklin toJanet Jackson.

Rhythm and Blues, commonly referred to as R&B took its origin from the African-American people who gave the music a new turn. Over time, it has gained many listeners from around the world and now it is one of the most loved music genres.

RnB is a great genre for parties and fun nights. However, whether you take on Spotify or some other music streaming method, you would need an internet connection at home to make that music session a jam. We recommend getting a reliable connection like RCN internet plans, combining both quality and variety in service. With unlimited high-speed internet, you can now stream music anytime, anywhere without worrying about the data limit.

In this article, we have listed some of the best R&B artists that are currently topping the lists on Spotify.

6LACK:

Going professionally by the name of 6LACK, Ricardo Valentine Jr. is an American singer and rapper. His very first album, Free 6Lack, was released in 2016 and that is where he gained major recognition. His debut single, Prblms led him to be recognized as a notable artist in the R&B genre.

Ever since then, he has released some very popular songs and has also been nominated for the Grammy Awards. He has also won several other awards such as MTV VMAs.

Chris Brown:

Christopher Maurice Brown, commonly known as Chris Brown in the music industry is an American singer and songwriter. He has also made his name as a dancer and an actor, gaining a lot of popularity around the world.

Chris Brown is known to be one of the most successful R&B singers of the current generation and has a huge fanbase. He has released some of the greatest hit songs. Currently, his song with Chloe, How Does It Feel is topping the Spotify R&B charts.

Drake:

With songs written with fewer swear words and catchy tunes, Drake is considered one of the most influential figures in the music industry. He has given us some of the most popular hits in the world, such as One Dance and God's Plan.

Although he first gained recognition from an acting gig, he chose to pursue a career in music. He was propelled to the top charts with his first three albums being a tremendous hit. His songs make it to the top of the charts very often as they are loved by many.

SZA:

Although SZA did not seem to be on the mainstream media a lot in the past few years, her songs have now topped the charts. She has become the talk of the town with her new album and became one of the most streamed artists on Spotify.

In her album, she displays her life and what she was up to. The audience gets to hear about her perspective first-hand through her new album. SZA's new song, Kill Bill is currently topping the list on Spotify around the world.

Ella Mai:

From auditioning for the X Factor to now being on the charts, Ella Mai has been gaining notable recognition from R&B enthusiasts around the world. Born in London, Ella Mai is a British singer and songwriter. Her latest album, Heart on My Sleeve has earned the honor of being one of the best R&B albums of 2023.

Her album is known to be full of emotions that can be easily felt by the listeners. The song from her album, "This Is" is currently listed in Spotify's Top R&B Playlist.

Don Toliver:

Caleb Zackery Toliver goes by the name of Don Toliver in the music industry is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Toliver was born in Houston, Texas. His debut album, Heaven or Hell, gained tremendous popularity on Tiktok, eventually resulting in overall song and artist popularity.

Currently, his song, Let Her Go featuring James Blake is listed on Spotify's R&B playlist with over a million listeners from around the world.

Metro Boomin:

Leland Tyler Wayne professionally known as Metro Boomin is an American record producer and DJ. He has worked with a lot of popular artists such as 21 Savage and The Weeknd. His latest album Heroes and Villains features a lot of great hip-hop artists and has gained tremendous recognition from R&B fans from around the world.

His dark production style and its impact on hip-hop songs and the industry is the reason he is popular in the industry. He incorporates dark gothic melodies in his trap music of hip hop which contributes to his fame.

Conclusion

There are over a million music fans around the world who prefers listening to R&B music over any other genre. There are a lot of artists who are great at what they do and give some great R&B hits for music enthusiasts to listen to. The above-listed artists have released some great R&B songs that are must-listen.

References used:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.60591/title.best-r-b-albums-of-the-year

https://www.ranker.com/list/r-and-b-artists-2023/jared-baly

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4jQ6XB3f0NBtak8FxjiJI3

-Wikipedia pages of all artists.