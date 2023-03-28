Justin Colvard Is In It For The Long Haul With Release Of New Single "Breaker Breaker 1-9"



"I've always wanted to write a truck driving song," Justin recalls. "When writing this song, I wanted to be able to connect with all truck drivers. They are a staple in our everyday lives. I think we, as humans, take a lot of things for granted. Without drivers, we wouldn't have our much-needed food, furniture, feed for our animals, etc. So, thank you for being you and doing what you do. Being a road-dog isn't easy."



Justin Colvard was a 10-year-old in Allen, Texas, when he first picked up the guitar. After establishing a love affair with making music, he followed many other country hopefuls by relocating to Nashville, TN.



Colvard worked at the world famous Nashville Palace, where he was cast to be in a



Now that he and his family are official Gulf Coast residents, this country singer-songwriter has been busy showcasing his album "Barstool Confessions" and his single, "Hard Times," at live performances. "Barstool Confessions" provides some insights into Colvard's take on modern country. While this album still has a rock edge, more sensitive ears can collect pieces of traditional country through the arrangement.



In 2017, Justin had his first Top 100 on



In November 2022, Justin was asked to play in the 2022 Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival, held annually down on the Gulf Coast. He just recently partnered with Beachilly Lifestyle as a



On March 24, 2023, Justin released his latest single "Breaker Breaker 1-9." March 24th also marks his nine-month anniversary of being sober. "So many great things have happened since being alcohol-free," Justin explains. "I want people that are struggling to know that they are not alone."

