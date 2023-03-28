Danish Cult Legends Howl Baby Howl Return After A Decade Away With Garage Rock Infused New Album 'Heavy On The Tongue'



Watch this space as Howl Baby Howl get 'Heavy On The Tongue' on Midnight Confessions on 20th April. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HOWL BABY HOWL are back baby!The Copenhagen based rock duo is the musical meeting of Jeppe Brix (guitars and vocals) and Silas Tinglef (drums and vocals). The duo started out in 2008 with the blues-infused debut album 'THERE'S NO TEAM IN FUCK YOU', followed up two years later by 'NOW THE WORLD BELONGS TO US', an album that elevated the compositions and arrangements, expanding them into a more experimental sound.No strangers to cult success having had their early hits featured on adverts for Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Toys'r'Us and several TV shows including Netflix' 'Pretty Little Liars', Howl Baby Howl took a sizeable 10 year break, after 2013's acclaimed trilogy of EPs, to explore new dimensions; scoring films, producing albums, and touring the world with artists such as The Raveonettes, Trentemøller, The Asteroids Galaxy Tour, and Kira Skov.Howl Baby Howl are thankfully together again in their purest form - and the brotherhood famous for their fuzz guitars, whirling drums, and raw, catchy tunes are back with sensational new album 'HEAVY ON THE TONGUE'.Continuing in the vein of their EP trilogy, the duo remains true to their immense riffs, melodies, and immediate sense of psychedelic garage rock.Their new album, 'HEAVY ON THE TONGUE', contains 10 explosively catchy songs reflecting on the times we live in, the disillusionment of humankind, and the need to stay optimistic. The album was recorded and produced by Howl Baby Howl and mixed by Greg Saunier of Deerhoof and mastered by Brian Batz from Sleep Party People. Touring begins with Danish rockers The Sandmen with more live shows and some major remixes from Anders Trentemøller and TOM and his Computer to follow as 2023 gets further underway.Watch this space as Howl Baby Howl get 'Heavy On The Tongue' on Midnight Confessions on 20th April.



