Revolve Celebrates 20 Years As A Leading Retail Destination For Fashion And Lifestyle Brands With The Return Of The World

TOUCHLAND New York, NY (Top40 Charts) REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the return of the highly anticipated, star-studded REVOLVE Festival for its sixth year this April. In partnership with The h.wood Group, REVOLVE Festival will deliver unparalleled entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences over two days in Thermal, CA on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.Guests can expect a weekend full of the highest trending fashion from REVOLVE and emerging music from today's hottest artists. Previous year's performers and DJs have included Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Willow, Latto, Cardi B, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and more.REVOLVE Festival is known for its total social takeover with hundreds of creators, celebrities and performing artists including the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Orlando Bloom, Timothée Chalamet, Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tobey Maguire, Shay Mitchell, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Quavo, Nicole Richie, Joan Smalls, Sophie Turner and many, many more in attendance throughout the years.As part of REVOLVE's 20th Anniversary festivities, REVOLVE will host an intimate group of brand partners, VIPs, friends and family at the REVOLVE Hotel, a take over of Palm Springs' trendy The Colony Hotel.Official payment partner Zip, the exclusive Revolve Festival buy now, pay later partner, will be on the festival grounds to offer attendees an elevated lounge experience. Revolve and Zip are also teaming up to promote a social sweepstakes between April 1-4 where one winner will be selected to win 2 invitations to the exclusive REVOLVE Festival event, a travel credit and REVOLVE shopping credit.Guests will also enjoy cocktails provided by Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, the exclusive tequila partner of REVOLVE Festival, and beverages by ready to drink partner, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. Other food and beverage options include LA-based market Erewhon, Raising Cane's and Beyond Meat. Additionally, this year's festival will have more experiential photo moments than ever that will have guests feeling as if they've entered a new world with larger than life immersive moments, including a fifteen-foot sunken UFO.Hospitality partner, The h.wood Group, will be returning to help curate the weekend's festivities, infusing the afterparties and events with its signature approach and VIP guest curation to provide an unparalleled experience.Additional brand partners this year include:SAINT JAMESSMIRNOFFBUCHANAN'S PINEAPPLELACROIX SPARKLING WATERSCHUTZQUAYCELSIUSROVE CONCEPTSRAISING CANE'SSUPERGOOPBÉIS x WANDERLUSTHEINEKENPATHWATERBEIGNET BOXLALA LAND CAFE8 OTHER REASONSTOUCHLAND



