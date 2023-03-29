All-Star Reggae Artists Rayvon, Luciano And Sugar Bear Unite For Epic New Single 'Peace, Love & Understanding'





https://twitter.com/jahmessenjah New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon has teamed up with the reigning 'King of Conscious Reggae' Luciano and international dancehall artist Sugar Bear. Written by Rayvon, the single was inspired by Sugar Bear and two time Grammy nominated Michael Prochilo's fantastic one-drop Peace Riddim."Thank God for the natural mystic and inspirational guidance to make this song. I hope the world heeds the message." says Sugar Bear.The all-star cast came together under the dancehall icon Shaggy's musical director Shaun Darson, with saxophonist Dean Fraser and Michael Richards on Bass. The song has been mixed by Shane Brown, son of Errol Brown who famously recorded and mixed albums with Bob Marley & The Wailers, Burning Spear and Third World.The lyrics quote Judy Garland 'Be a first rate version of yourself, instead of a second rate version of somebody else.' No matter the ups and downs in life, be at least your authentic self.Rayvon explains, "We all have ups and downs, and they say love conquers all. Love brings peace, peace brings love. If we add understanding to it, we have created a winning formula to succeed in the game of life."Peace, Love & Understanding is released on Rayvon's independent label GTC Entertainment and is distributed by Tuff Gong International.Multi-platinum recording artist Rayvon is Barbadian born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Affectionately dubbed the 'ambassador of hip-hop reggae' he has shared the stage with monolithic icons The Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson. He is probably best known for his work alongside multi-award winning vocalist Shaggy, including 'Angel'.https://rayvonmusic.comhttps://facebook.com/thereal.rayvonhttps://instagram.com/1rayvonhttps://twitter.com/1rayvonIconic roots reggae vocalist Luciano heavily influenced by Bob Marley and his 'One Love' movement. His vocals sit comfortably between roots reggae, R&B, blues and country music. His collaboration with Island Records produced a string of number one hits, including an album voted one the top 30 reggae albums of all time by Mojo magazine. Luciano's extraordinary vocal ability and live performances have earned him the title of "The Messenjah".https://lucianomessenjah.comhttps://facebook.com/lucianomessenjahofficialhttps://instagram.com/lucianomessenjahhttps://twitter.com/jahmessenjah



