News
Jazz 29/03/2023

Cecile McLorin Salvant Performs "Le Temps Est Assassin" On TSF Jazz

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "One of the most majestic and stunning singers on the current scene," TSF Jazz host Jean-Charles Doukhan says of Cécile McLorin Salvant, his guest on Deli Express, in translation from the French. "Each of her albums is a masterstroke. And each of her concerts is a powerful and unforgettable experience." Of her new album, Mélusine, he exclaims: "As always, brilliant!" You can watch Salvant's performance of the album track "Le temps est assassin" in the TSF Jazz studio with Glenn Zaleski on piano and Keita Ogawa on percussion below. You can hear her conversation with Doukhan about the album, en français, at tsfjazz.com.

Mélusine is a mix of originals and interpretations of songs dating as far back as the 12th century, mostly sung in French along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Kreyòl. They tell the folk tale of Mélusine, a woman who turns into a half-snake each Saturday after a childhood curse by her mother. "Anyone who thinks they already know the full extent of Cécile McLorin Salvant's artistry should listen to Mélusine without further delay," exclaims Jazzwise. "It's a remarkable recording in several respects. Beautifully recorded, Salvant continues to confound and delight at every turn."






