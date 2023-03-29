|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jobi Riccio Finds The Silver Lining In An Existential Crisis On Gripping Country Confessional "Green Flash" Featuring Erin Rae
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
664 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
363 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
247 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
235 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
282 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
284 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
484 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
518 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
Seeds Of Peace - New LP By Ukrainian Jazz Pianist Virtuoso, Volodymyr Solianyk And Meditation Flute Master, Dean Evenson
Unexpected Social Media Duet Sparks Heartbreaking Pop Song Grammy-Nominated Icelandic Composer And Producer Olafur Arnalds Releases New Single "And We'll Leave It There..." Ft. Hidden Gem Artist Ella McRobb
Janelle Monae Partners With The Warner Music Group/ Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund To Empower Women, Girls And Non-Binary Youth Of Color Through Her Fem The Future Non-Profit
Brooklyn, NY's Superbloom Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP On June 9; Band Debuting New Single "Head First"!
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add San Diego Show And Second Night In Foxborough To 2023 International Tour
Texas Country Artist Case Hardin Hits Fourth-Consecutive Number One With "Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been"
Liverpool's The Room Presents 'Sleepless', A Tale Of Internet Addiction From 'Restless Fate' LP, Their First Recordings In 38 Years