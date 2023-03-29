Jobi Riccio Finds The Silver Lining In An Existential Crisis On Gripping Country Confessional "Green Flash" Featuring Erin Rae









June 10th - Roanoke, VA, 5 Points New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jobi Riccio has unveiled "Green Flash" today, a new song inspired by both the anxiety and excitement of not knowing what the world has in store for you, featuring backing vocals from fellow Nashville-based songwriter Erin Rae. For 24-year-old Riccio, it comes in the midst of a whirlwind few months that have included signing to Yep Roc Records (Aoife O'Donovan, Tift Merritt, Nick Lowe), earning praise from the New York Times and Nashville Scene, and taking noteworthy stages across the country from AmericanaFest to Baby's First Rodeo's Queer Country Night. Up next for Jobi: a return to New York City on March 31 to play Rockwood Music Hall, a World Cafe Live performance in Philadelphia on April 1, and hometown shows at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe (April 14) and The Basement (May 25). Watch a live performance video of "Green Flash" from The Basement here:"'Green Flash' is a positive existential crisis song—when you feel like your life is wide open and that both terrifies and excites you. You know that above all else, trusting yourself will show you the path forward, but you can't help but be haunted by past indecision and dissatisfaction. The sonic landscape of the song is what I like to call 'high desert country,' heavily inspired by artists like Willie Nelson and Twain. My co-producers Isaiah Beard and Jesse Timm, as well as all the incredible musicians who played on this single, were absolutely instrumental in bringing this vision to life." - Jobi Riccio"Green Flash" follows the release of the Colorado-born musician's Yep Roc Records debut single "For Me It's You" in January, which effortlessly melds classic country sounds with modern sensibilities, upending genre tropes in the process. Riccio previously released an EP titled Strawberry Wine in 2019, shortly before graduating from the Berklee College of Music with the Lee Villaire Scholarship. Since its release, she has also opened for queer country icons like Rae and Lavender Country - and played showcases at the Sundance Film Festival and Yep Roc Records' 25th anniversary celebrations, where a line of Jobi fans snaked out the door at North Carolina's iconic Cat's Cradle.Jobi Riccio 2023 Tour Schedule:March 31st - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall (Supporting Mark Erelli)April 1st - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Supporting Mark Erelli)April 14th - Nashville, TN - The Bluebird Cafe (w/ Mary Bragg, Live Greene, Helena Hallberg)May 25th - Nashville, TN - The Basement (with Blue Cactus)May 26th - Chattanooga, TN - The Wood Shop (with Blue Cactus)May 27th - Durham, NC - Five Oaks Clubhouse (House Concert) (with Blue Cactus)June 10th - Roanoke, VA, 5 Points Music Sanctuary w/ Palmyra, Liv Greene



