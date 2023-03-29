Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/03/2023

Jay-Z "Respectfully Passed" On Featuring On Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
664 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
363 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
247 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
235 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
282 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
284 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
484 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
518 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ed Sheeran has revealed that Jay-Z "respectfully passed" on featuring on the singer's massive hit single 'Shape Of You'. He asked the billionaire rapper to feature on 2017's "Shape of You," but Hov politely passed.
"We were in touch," Sheeran told Rolling Stone. "I sent him the song, and he said, 'I don't think the song needs a rap verse.'"

In hindsight, he realizes that the decision was for the best and the song didn't need a feature. "He was probably right. He's got a very, very good ear," added Ed. "He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass."

The song from Sheeran's album Divide turned out to be a hit without JAY-Z, spending 12 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While Ed has never collaborated with JAY-Z, he did team up with his wife Beyoncé on a 2017 remix to "Perfect."

JAY-Z previously opened up about how he choses his collaborations. "Pretty much every song that I'm on, I'm asked to be on. I don't ask people to be on their songs," he told Kevin Hart on Peacock's "Hart to Heart."

He admits that he turns down most requests ("Way more no's than yes's"), but if you're one of the lucky few to get a JAY-Z feature, it won't cost you anything. "I never charge," he revealed.

As for Ed, he is gearing up to release his feature-less sixth studio album - (pronounced Subtract) on May 5 featuring the lead single "Eyes Closed."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0155079 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019772052764893 secs