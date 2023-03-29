'Nothing Left To Lose' Everything But The Girl Remix EP Details Released





4. Nothing Left To Lose - Extended Club Dub New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Everything But The Girl have today revealed details of a new Nothing Left To Lose remix EP. The EP is led by a box-fresh remix by Four Tet (aka Kieran Hebden), and includes extended club and dub mixes of the original from Ben Watt and Bruno Ellingham.Speaking about the new EP, Everything But The Girl say: 'We've always loved that meditative but propulsive thing in Kieran's music. The restraint mixed with momentum. It is something that we often explore as well, so asking him to rework one of our songs felt like a great fit. There is a confident lightness of touch to his remix, underpinned by a raw killer beat, and a beautiful final third where all the subtle intricacies of his additional production coalesce'.Four Tet - fresh from a career-high show at New York's Madison Square Garden with Fred Again and Skrillex last month - delivers a remix that steers the track further into 4-on-the-floor club territory. By applying punchy organic drum programming, trademark synth lines, and perfectly executed swing, his interpretation stays close to the original, whilst still referencing the defining production elements that have made him such a revered producer. Everything But The Girl's new album Fuse is out on 21 April on Buzzin' Fly Records through Virgin Music Group. The album is a modern take on the lustrous electronic soul the band first pioneered in the mid-90s. Tracey Thorn's affecting and richly-textured voice is once again up front in Ben Watt's glimmering landscape of sub-bass, sharp beats, half-lit synths and empty space, and as before, the result is the sound of a band comfortable with being both sonically contemporary, yet agelessly themselves. Everything But The Girl broke through on the UK indie scene in 1982 with a stark jazz-folk cover of Cole Porter's Night and Day. They then released a string of UK gold albums throughout the 80s, experimenting with jazz, guitar pop, orchestral wall-of-sound and drum-machine soul. After Watt's near-death experience from a rare auto-immune condition in 1992, the pair returned unbowed with the million-selling ardent folktronica of Amplified Heart in 1994. It includes their biggest hit, Missing, after New York DJ-producer Todd Terry's remix unexpectedly made the leap from heavy club play to global radio success (Number 2 US Hot 100; Number 3 UK Top 40). The sparkling Walking Wounded - emotional songs brimming with ideas from the mid 90s electronic scene - followed in 1996 (Number 4 UK Album Chart). Spawning four UK Top 40 hits, the record became the band's first platinum selling album. After their final show at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2000, the pair chose to quit Everything But The Girl on a high. Everything But The Girl's Nothing Left To Lose remix EP is out now and the band's new album Fuse is released on 21 April.Recent praise for Nothing Left To Lose:- "The song never sounds retro for retro's sake: Rhythmically, texturally, and tonally, it's got real heft, as well as a kind of lived-in ease that's missing from a lot of contemporary acts tackling similar inspirations" PITCHFORK- "EBTG's comeback single runs slinky and deep" TOP40-CHARTS.com- "Glory Be! ...New song 'Nothing Left To Lose' is online now and it's excellent - the sound of an enduring partnership picking up exactly where they left off. There's something timely about its electronic melancholia, and you can hear their DNA in countless new groups - yet the original mixture remains the most potent." CLASHNOTHING LEFT TO LOSE REMIXES1. Nothing Left To Lose - Four Tet Remix2. Nothing Left To Lose - Four Tet Instrumental3. Nothing Left To Lose - Extended Club Mix4. Nothing Left To Lose - Extended Club Dub



