A Cloud Of Ravens Brooding 'Parable' Video Previews 'Lost Hymns' LP (Out April 28)





'Parable' is a foreboding tale that comes following 'Requiem For The Sun', which casts a hopeful eye towards the light in a rich frenetic jaunt through the multiple facets of darkness we are all so eager to leave. Earlier, the duo previewed 'Nature of Artifice' and 'The Blackest Mantra'.



Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo emerged on the burgeoning dark music scene with a series of self-released offerings that garnered attention that led to their 2021 album 'Another Kind of Midnight', a mournful yet triumphant collection exploring the heart of a world amidst a devastating pandemic and torn by moral tribalism.



"In some ways, 'Parable' channels Einstein's definition of insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result," says Matthew McIntosh.



"Though dense in metaphor, 'Parable' is asking - how dire do things need to get in this world for us to realize, as a society and culturally, that maybe something needs to shift as far as how we honor each other, the futility of war, and how we treat the environment? We've got one planet, and we're on it together whether we like it or not. Doesn't the path of least resistance ultimately make the most sense?"



Effectively merging classic and contemporary post-punk and darkwave sensibilities, their somewhat poetic use of prose and metaphor expressed the trials and joys of the world in which we now find ourselves. A Cloud of Ravens' subsequent remix-based EP featured contributions by legendary producer John Fryer and such prominent artists as Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.



Growing up in a family of avid music lovers and her mother being a professional opera single, McIntosh arrived at this genre of music after ample explorations in the punk, death rock and hardcore scenes, finally forging the duo's trademark sound with Narducci, whose background is more connected with alternative rock and industrial music, as well as professionally supporting fellow musicians in the A&R field.



'Parable' is out now, available across digital outlets, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp. In support of the 'Lost Hymns' album, A Cloud of Ravens will launch a European tour with Then Comes Silence in April-May, followed by North American dates with Clan of Xymox and



Lyrics and music by Matthew McIntosh

Matthew McIntosh - guitar, vocals, synths, drum programming

Beth Narducci - bass guitar

Recorded by Matthew McIntosh

Produced and mixed by Matthew McIntosh and Beth Narducci

Mastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound



TOUR DATES

Apr 15 Baltimore, MD - The Crown (for Dark

Apr 22 Stockholm, Sweden - Klubb DÖD *

Apr 29 Madrid, Spain - DarkMad *

Apr 30 Madrid, Spain - DarkMad *

May 05 Hannover, Germany - Subkultur *

May 06 Liège, Belgium - Le Garage Creative

May 07 Liège, Belgium - Le Garage Creative

May 09 Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash *

May 10 Hamburg, Germany - Bastard Club *

May 11 Berlin, Germany - Wild at

May 12 Antwerpen, Belgium - Fetish Café *

May 13 Köln, Germany - Artheater *

May 31 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger **

June 01 Houston, TX - Numbers Night Club **

June 02 Austin, TX - Elysium Austin **

June 03 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater **

June 05 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad **

June 06 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater **

June 07 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

June 09 Seattle, WA - El Corazon **

June 10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre **

June 11 Portland, OR - Star Theater **

June 13 San Francisco, CA - August Hall **

June 14 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer **

June 15 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **

June 16 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater DTLA **

July 21 Meschede, Germany - Live Am See *

* tour dates with Then Comes Silence

** tour dates with Clan of Xymox & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC-based postpunk duo A Cloud of Ravens has released 'Parable', the final taster of their much anticipated 'Lost Hymns' LP with a new video that is as foreboding as the lyrics. Recorded from spring to autumn 2021 and mastered by ACTORS' Jason Corbett at his Jacknife Sound studio, this collection of 11 tracks will be released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe on April 28.'Parable' is a foreboding tale that comes following 'Requiem For The Sun', which casts a hopeful eye towards the light in a rich frenetic jaunt through the multiple facets of darkness we are all so eager to leave. Earlier, the duo previewed 'Nature of Artifice' and 'The Blackest Mantra'.Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo emerged on the burgeoning dark music scene with a series of self-released offerings that garnered attention that led to their 2021 album 'Another Kind of Midnight', a mournful yet triumphant collection exploring the heart of a world amidst a devastating pandemic and torn by moral tribalism."In some ways, 'Parable' channels Einstein's definition of insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result," says Matthew McIntosh."Though dense in metaphor, 'Parable' is asking - how dire do things need to get in this world for us to realize, as a society and culturally, that maybe something needs to shift as far as how we honor each other, the futility of war, and how we treat the environment? We've got one planet, and we're on it together whether we like it or not. Doesn't the path of least resistance ultimately make the most sense?"Effectively merging classic and contemporary post-punk and darkwave sensibilities, their somewhat poetic use of prose and metaphor expressed the trials and joys of the world in which we now find ourselves. A Cloud of Ravens' subsequent remix-based EP featured contributions by legendary producer John Fryer and such prominent artists as Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.Growing up in a family of avid music lovers and her mother being a professional opera single, McIntosh arrived at this genre of music after ample explorations in the punk, death rock and hardcore scenes, finally forging the duo's trademark sound with Narducci, whose background is more connected with alternative rock and industrial music, as well as professionally supporting fellow musicians in the A&R field.'Parable' is out now, available across digital outlets, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp. In support of the 'Lost Hymns' album, A Cloud of Ravens will launch a European tour with Then Comes Silence in April-May, followed by North American dates with Clan of Xymox and Curse Mackey in May-June.Lyrics and music by Matthew McIntoshMatthew McIntosh - guitar, vocals, synths, drum programmingBeth Narducci - bass guitarRecorded by Matthew McIntoshProduced and mixed by Matthew McIntosh and Beth NarducciMastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife SoundTOUR DATESApr 15 Baltimore, MD - The Crown (for Dark Spring Baltimore)Apr 22 Stockholm, Sweden - Klubb DÖD *Apr 29 Madrid, Spain - DarkMad *Apr 30 Madrid, Spain - DarkMad *May 05 Hannover, Germany - Subkultur *May 06 Liège, Belgium - Le Garage Creative Music May 07 Liège, Belgium - Le Garage Creative Music May 09 Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash *May 10 Hamburg, Germany - Bastard Club *May 11 Berlin, Germany - Wild at Heart May 12 Antwerpen, Belgium - Fetish Café *May 13 Köln, Germany - Artheater *May 31 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger **June 01 Houston, TX - Numbers Night Club **June 02 Austin, TX - Elysium Austin **June 03 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater **June 05 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad **June 06 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater **June 07 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall **June 09 Seattle, WA - El Corazon **June 10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre **June 11 Portland, OR - Star Theater **June 13 San Francisco, CA - August Hall **June 14 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer **June 15 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **June 16 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater DTLA **July 21 Meschede, Germany - Live Am See ** tour dates with Then Comes Silence** tour dates with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey.



