Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 29/03/2023

Watch Hailey Whitters Perform Her Gold-Certified Hit Single "Everything She Ain't" On NBC's Today

Watch Hailey Whitters Perform Her Gold-Certified Hit Single "Everything She Ain't" On NBC's Today

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
664 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
363 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
247 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
235 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
282 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
284 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
484 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
518 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This morning, the Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters made her morning television debut on the 3rd Hour of NBC's TODAY performing her RIAA Gold-certified hit single "Everything She Aint." The song is continuing to climb the charts and hit #25 at country radio this week.

Earlier this year, Whitters made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "Everything She Ain't." The following day, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Whitters is in the midst of her RAISED headlining tour in support of her new album and will hit the road with Shania Twain, Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley later this year. Whitters will also play a handful of major festivals like Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Country Thunder, Two Step Inn Festival, Winstock Festival, Country Jam and more. Find a full list of tour dates at HaileyWhitters.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0140979 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014050006866455 secs