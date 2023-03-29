Watch Hailey Whitters Perform Her Gold-Certified Hit Single "Everything She Ain't" On NBC's Today





Whitters is in the midst of her RAISED headlining tour in support of her new album and will hit the road with Shania Twain, Eric Church, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This morning, the Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters made her morning television debut on the 3rd Hour of NBC's TODAY performing her RIAA Gold-certified hit single "Everything She Aint." The song is continuing to climb the charts and hit #25 at country radio this week.Earlier this year, Whitters made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "Everything She Ain't." The following day, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.Whitters is in the midst of her RAISED headlining tour in support of her new album and will hit the road with Shania Twain, Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley later this year. Whitters will also play a handful of major festivals like Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Country Thunder, Two Step Inn Festival, Winstock Festival, Country Jam and more. Find a full list of tour dates at HaileyWhitters.com.



