Gears Announce New Single/Video "Fix What's Broken"

"You push and you push trying to get to a point where the masses think you should be. For what? At the end of the day, you have to do you for you. I'm at a point in music and in life where I do what I want. I pushed through doubts and demons, worked on myself and built up that confidence, and said screw it. If you are waiting for your happiness to be brought to you, offered to you, or to come out of somebody else's mouth...take a seat because you will be waiting until you die! Happiness does not come in a store, you can't find it anywhere (except within yourself), and nobody but you can give or take it from you!" Tripp Sixx - GEARS



Artist: GEARS

Video by: JT Ibanez

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Performed by: GEARS

Engineered by: Chris Dawson

Produced by: Chris Dawson

Co-Produced by: Jimmy Beattie

Mixed by: Chris Dawson at Aphotic Studios

Mastered by: Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering



"This has been an amazing 12-18 months for us as a band. We want to thank Chris Dawson and Jimmy Beattie for bringing out the best in the band and helping to move us forward. JT Ibanez for bringing everything visually creative to fruition, and beyond, in all of the videos we've done together. Gary, Rob, and the whole team at LandShark for working their asses off at radio on our behalf to bust down those doors. Allyson, for always being our "huckleberry" no matter how ridiculous what we are doing is. Last but not least, our Street Team and everyone who continues to stream, purchase, watch, request, and share, our stuff relentlessly! We look forward to seeing everyone out there on the road in 2023!" - GEARS



GEARS:

Trip Sixx - Vocals

Josh Routt - Bass

Jimmy Wooten - Drums



Rock needs reinvention. It only moves forward when a band pushes it to do so. Enter: GEARS. Finding a sweet spot between metal, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative, the Miami, FL group—Jimmy Wooten [drums] and Tripp Sixx [vocals]—zigs and zags past all expectations and burns down one convention after another in the process. Racking up hundreds of thousands of streams and views, collaborating with everyone from members of Living Colour to Sevendust, and receiving plugs from Metal Insider and more, they usher in a new era of rock with a series of singles and their forthcoming independent debut album.



"There's something for everyone," observes Jimmy. "It's heavy. It's soulful. It's melodic. The band's versatility is our strength. We'll bring R&B and hip-hop into rock, but we're doing it in our own tight and cohesive way." GEARS initially began to grind back in 2014. New York native Tripp wound up in Florida and met fellow Northeast transplant, Jimmy. Bonding over shared influences such as Prince, Alice In Chains, Deftones, and more, they carefully carved out a singular style. After playing countless shows and dropping the Pride Comes Before the Fall EP in 2015, the band teamed up with



Yankee." Meanwhile,



Along the way, they crossed paths with producer Chris Dawson [SAUL, Any Given Sin, Seasons After] and found the perfect production partner. Hitting the studio in 2020, they immediately uncovered undeniable creative chemistry. "It just hit," adds Trip. "It came together really quickly, and we clicked with Dawson on all fronts." With Dawson behind the board, they completed their 2021 single "



"It encompasses a lot of things," Jimmy elaborates. "It's easy to become trapped in continuous circles in life where you're doing the same things over and over again. As a band, you have to reach outside of the box, work with someone new, try something different, and change the sound. Following the Pandemic, it's like a rebirth for GEARS in a weird way, so we decided to push the envelope."



Gears single "



And Gears continues to take their listeners with them as their last single "Don't Want To Say Goodbye" was placed on Octane TEST Drive and with the culmination was a successful shift forward. The way was clear and the opportunities boundlessly continued to develop as Gears on 8/5 released "

