Meet Steve Ornest, The Man Currently Behind Southern California's Legendary Total Access Recording Studios

www.instagram.com/tarehearsal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Total Access Recording is a legendary recording studio in Redondo Beach, CA, where bands like Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Sublime, Pennywise, Black Flag, Descendents, Husker-Du, Great White and so many others have come and made music history over the past 40+ years. Launched in 1981 by acclaimed music producer Wyn Davis (Foreigner, Van Morrison, Slightly Stoopid), the studio is now co-owned and run by multi-instrumentalist, engineer, and producer Steve Ornest, a graduate of Berklee College of Music. Under the guidance of Wyn, Steve started out at age fifteen playing guitar for Don Dokken, Minoru Nihara (Loudness), Trans-Siberian Orchestra and many others. Steve is now an in demand music producer and mix engineer. In addition to producing exceptional local talent like Joker's Hand, Mor Flowrs, and Willowake, Steve is also involved in working on music for renowned artists such as Black Sabbath and Foreigner. He recently recorded a project with country singer Annie Bosko, which included a duet with the celebrated country icon Vince Gill. Steve has had the opportunity to work alongside distinguished producers like Ken Scott (known for his work with The Beatles, Elton John, and Supertramp), Tommy Sims (Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen), Eric Sarafin (Ben Harper, Amy Grant), and several others.In 2022, Steve opened Total Access Rehearsal, a state-of-the-art rehearsal space. The facility has hosted artists such as Pennywise, Fortunate Youth, Tomorrow's Bad Seeds, Jakob Nowell, and Biohazard. When Steve isn't producing, he keeps busy composing music for television and film. Steve has had his music placed on Saturday Night Live, Julie and the Phantoms, Hacks, The Circle, Sweet Magnolias, Queen Sugar, Love Hard, Chicago PD and many others."Amazing tracks have been produced in that studio over the years—from Pennywise to Sublime. But it's great to hear the next generation of artists getting their time inside those walls." - Kat Corbett (SiriusXM)"Steve has the ability to listen and think like a musician and as a fan. Most producers aren't able to go back and forth like that."- Mike Sutherland (production manager for Sublime With Rome and Gwen Stefani)www.tarecording.comwww.facebook.com/Total.Access.Recordingwww.instagram.com/tarecordingwww.instagram.com/steveornestwww.tarehearsal.comwww.instagram.com/tarehearsal



