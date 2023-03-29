Webb Dalton Reaches New Heights With His New Release, "Better Man"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With Singer/Songwriter and Nashville recording artist Webb Dalton's recent single "Better Man" hitting all major digital streaming and download sites on March 24, 2023, it appears that the popularity of the song has been accepted with open arms and warmed hearts. "Better Man" has not only been added by over 200 radio stations in just a week, but the video of "Better Man" is also getting praise for its heartfelt positive message.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Webb's musical journey began at the age of 14 when he performed in Nashville, Tennessee at the World-Famous Tootsies Lounge. "My family and I were in Nashville on vacation and Tootsies was having live music during the day.



The door to Tootsies was standing wide open and I told my Dad I wanted to sing a song, so my Dad asked the singer/guitar player if I could sing a song with him. He said sure. I sang "You're Cheatin' Heart". After that, music was my passion" recalls Webb. "After I got my drivers license, I made 100's of trips back and forth to Nashville, singing anywhere they'd let me". Webb then began playing weekly at the Nashville Palace with the house band at the time when an unknown Country singer was working in the kitchen washing dishes. His name was Randy Ray. Webb remembers a conversation he and Randy had one night at the Nashville Palace when Randy told Webb he was talking to Warner Brothers about getting something going. Webb told Randy how excited he was for him and wished him luck. The rest for Randy Ray, known today as Randy Travis, is history.

Webb continued playing at the Nashville Palace and then went on the road, opening for Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, George Strait, George Jones, John Conlee, Charlie Rich, Jerry Lee Lewis, Kitty Wells, Johnny Wright, Boxcar Willie, Little Jimmy Dickens, Johnny Russell, Little David Wilkins, and others. During that time, Webb charted on the Billboard Country charts with "At the Drop of A Hat" while playing all over the U.S. and Canada. Webb later released "Honk If You Wanna Honky Tonk" with the video airing on CMT and TNN.

Webb has released a total of 4 albums, "I Won't Be Scared", "Honk If You Wanna Honky Tonk", "Mine's Bigger" and "Things Left Undone" with his last two single releases, "You, the Ocean, Sand and Me" and "Mine's Bigger" both reaching the #1 spot on the Trop Rock Top 40 charts.

Webb's "Better Man" is a song you definitely need to listen to, download and share. The Official video for "Better Man" can also be found on YouTube as well.