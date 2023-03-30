JJ Lin & Anderson .Paak Create Music To Unify The AAPI Community And Bring Awareness To The Documentary "The Bridge"









Coined "The Walking CD" by netizens for his stellar LIVE performance and expansive vocal range, JJ has completed 132 tour stops and clocked over 100 million views for his virtual concerts. The best-selling Chinese act has accumulated an impressive 120 billion streams on major music platforms worldwide. Ever the versatile performer, JJ's music collaborators include Steve Aoki, Anne Marie, Jackson Wang, Jason Mraz, MAYDAY, Luis Fonsi, Ayumi Hamasaki, and Hiroshi Fujiwara.



Having kickstarted his JJ20 World Tour with sold-out shows in Asia last November, JJ wrapped up the North American leg of his tour across California, New York, Washington, and Toronto in February. A leading pioneer, he is the first Mandopop singer to hold an arena-sized concert in Seattle and sell out two consecutive nights at the New York Barclays Center - setting a record for the Chinese music scene. JJ most recently ended a marathon of 6 shows in Hong Kong.



In the next quarter, the JJ20 World Tour will travel to Australia, and Europe, with many more tour stops to come in the second half of 2023. On top of his world tour, JJ is working on a brand-new album to celebrate his 20th anniversary in showbiz, targeted for an April release.



Besides music production, JJ's multiple business ventures range from fashion and coffee to esports and art with music production company JFJ Productions, lifestyle and apparel label SMG, esports organization Team SMG, and artisanal coffee brand Miracle Coffee. The multi-talented entrepreneur is also part of projects that bridge both the Web2 and Web3 universe with collaborations with local start-up GRAYCRAFT, and as the Co-Founder of ARC, a unique members-only app-based community to push co-creation and nurture the next generation to bring Asian ventures globally.



Born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the collective accomplishments of the AAPI community, world-renowned singer/songwriter JJ Lin and Grammy-winning artist Anderson. Paak collaborated on the song, "In the Joy". This song will be the theme for The Bridge, a feature-length documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of East West Bank's founding. "In the Joy" will be available on all streaming platforms on April 7th. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Evan Jackson Leong of Arowana Films (Linsanity, Snakehead), which will be released later this year. JJ Lin is currently on his "JJ20 World Tour", which kicked off in 2022 and celebrates his 20-year career. The tour started in Singapore and has since sold out 25 shows in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the US including two consecutive nights at the New York Barclays Center. Additionally, he has an album debuting on April 21, which will include a Mandarin language version of "In the Joy". His transformation into Anderson .Paak, with his debut album Venice and a sophomore release, 2016's Malibu met with universal rave reviews. .Paak is now an 8x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single "Lockdown" on Juneteenth. Inspiration for the song came from .Paak's participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. .Paak won the GRAMMY Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance of "Lockdown" and the politically charged video directed by Dave Meyers, garnered .Paak a GRAMMY nom for Best Music Video. "Lockdown" was featured on a multitude of " Best Of " 2020 lists from NPR, The FADER, Complex and President Barack Obama's annual "Favorite Music" list. In October 2020, .Paak was named as Vans' first ever Global Music Ambassador. The artist has an ongoing partnership with the iconic brand that includes exclusive footwear and accessory collections inspired by .Paak's Southern California roots. His directing credits now include the highly regarded Bonnie and Clyde-esque music video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike." Most recently, .Paak has joined fellow artist Bruno Mars as one half of the R&B superduo, Silk Sonic. Their debut single " Leave The Door Open " garnered over 460 million streams and 350 million official video views. The album's November 12, 2021 release received worldwide critical acclaim and earned the duo 4 Grammys. Anderson .Paak is a multi-hyphenate superstar who will now use his platform to propel new talent into the spotlight with the creation of his very own label APESHIT teaming with UMG.



