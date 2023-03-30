Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 30/03/2023

Mr. Vegas Has A "Bright Future" With New Single And Latin American Music Awards Nomination

Mr. Vegas Has A "Bright Future" With New Single And Latin American Music Awards Nomination

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
370 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
264 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
243 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
294 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
295 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
498 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
672 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
527 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
198 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International recording artist Mr. Vegas lives up to his reputation as a music sensation on his latest single, "Bright Future," with Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade. The groovy tune highlights the dancehall talent's foray into Afro music. The track is already a smash hit; now available on all streaming platforms. The tantalizing music video was filmed in Guadeloupe, and debuted in a coordinated drop to exquisitely showcase their collaborative energies. "Bright Future" Music Video:



Mr. Vegas has flirted with the influence of African artists in recent years and is popping up more regularly in world music features. He's been working with a French label, a new collaboration with Play 2, and TF Records to create a soon-to-be-released album. The "Heads High" singer [1998 Mega Hit] is nominated for Best Crossover Artist at the upcoming Latin American Music Awards. He is recognized alongside industry heavyweights The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Timberlake in the same category. The prestigious event is taking place at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 20th.

True to form, Mr. Vegas pays homage to the pillars of dancehall as he continues to evolve as an artist. He is adamant about preserving the culture, and given the state of dancehall, he recently entertained a lyrical showdown with one of his dancehall rivals. The landmark broadcast of the clash was well-received by fans worldwide. The musical artist is still delivering tracks quintessential to the genre, such as his newly released hardcore dancehall record, "Baddest."

The veteran singjay serves up a cleverly written track accompanying visuals poking fun at his peers Spice, Shenseea, Ishawna, and other entertainers. Watch the music video on YouTube to see the parody unfold: https://youtu.be/0Ot2Zi9gZPg.

Mr. Vegas' career has spanned more than two decades and there is no sign of slowing down. He continues to write and release bangers, much to the delight of his supporters and DJs across the globe. The Jamaican talent is celebrated for pushing the envelope and is embraced as an outspoken character.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154610 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029008388519287 secs