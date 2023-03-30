Stevie Van Zandt Reconvenes Disciples Of Soul For Concert Event









The cruise sets sail from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico aboard Norwegian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Van Zandt has reunited his legendary Disciples of Soul for a very special live concert event. Little Steven and the Disciples Of Soul present Sorcery & Soulfire Live! At the Basie! takes place April 18 at the historic Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey. Tickets are on sale now. Little Steven and the Disciples Of Soul present Sorcery & Soulfire Live! At the Basie! will see Van Zandt and his 15-member band (featuring musical director Marc Ribler) reinventing songs from his two most recent LPs, 2017's Soulfire and 2019's acclaimed Summer of Sorcery, as well as fan favorites spanning his iconic career with newly updated live arrangements. The performance will be captured for a new concert film to be released later this year. "Come on down," says Van Zandt, "and we'll see what sorcery we can conjure up!"The Disciples of Soul were initially reconvened at the suggestion of Maureen Van Zandt to serve as the house band at The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music's American Music Honors presentation, confirmed for April 15 at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre.Van Zandt will be among the inaugural honorees, along with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary soul artist Sam Moore of the 60s soul duo, Sam & Dave; iconic pop/soul singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Darlene Love; and country/blues/rock singer-songwriter and social commentator Steve Earle.Host Jon Stewart will open the sold-out evening, while award presenters include Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, E Street Band member Garry Tallent, and Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.Earlier this month, Stevie Van Zandt announced that his Outlaw Country Cruise 8 will once again set sail from February 4-10, 2024.The cruise sets sail from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico aboard Norwegian Pearl for six nights of music and adventure on the Caribbean Sea. Sign-ups for pre-sales are available now through March 29 at 11:59 pm (ET), with public on-sales following on Friday, March 31 at 2:00 pm (ET).



