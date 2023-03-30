Indie Pop Duo Generationals Announce 1st Album In Four Years Heatherhead Out June 2, 2023





"Closer to your death than to your birth," Joyner sings during "Faster Than a Fever," his voice traced by spring-loaded drums and sighing keys. "You're gonna be upset to miss your favorite part." It would be tempting for a band like Generationals - now well into their second decade—to let such an anxious feeling override their instincts. That might mean putting out something they didn't love or reinventing their approach to chase a fanciful trend. To the contrary, Joyner and Widmer now have a better understanding of who they want to be and how they want to sound than ever before. You can hear it in every distinct but familiar, wry but warm, soft but pointed second of Heatherhead - a perpetually renewing relationship that gave them the wherewithal to pursue these 11 songs, apart and then together and apart again. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After thirteen years of creating music, Generationals have made the record they have been pursuing from the start. 