News
Pop / Rock 30/03/2023

Kylie Minogue To Release New Single "10 Out Of 10" With Oliver Heldens

Kylie Minogue To Release New Single "10 Out Of 10" With Oliver Heldens

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue will release a new single with Oliver Heldens next Wednesday, April 5.
Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit "The Loco-Motion" which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.

In 2008, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Kylie an OBE for her services to music. In the same year she was awarded the highest cultural honour in France, chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture.

Beyond these accolades, Kylie has a Grammy, three BRIT Awards and 17 ARIAs. In 2011 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2019 received an Officer of the Order of Australia Award (AO).

In 2019, Kylie set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9M people tuning in. With her latest studio album "DISCO" reaching Number 1 in the UK's Official Charts, Kylie became the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.

In December of 2022, Minogue launched a new Disco Darling fragrance.
Listen to a preview of the new single "10 out of 10" here:






