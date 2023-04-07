Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pocket Lint Releases 'Gallery' On April 7, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pocket Lint is the genre-defying musical vehicle for former Remodel guitarist Mark Heffernan. Creating vignettes through the medium of music, Pocket Lint will draw the listener into a vivid world full of noir imagery and kaleidoscopic shifts in style. Using synths, pianos, guitars and found sounds, referred to as 'aural bonbons', Pocket Lint paints in sound.

Soundtrack to an imaginary film 'Themes for Silcaville' realised this vividly, by conjuring images, sights and sounds from the silver screen of the imagination. Whilst working on Silcaville, Pocket Lint participated in the successful REM covers project, which was endorsed by the band: 'A Carnival of Sorts', curated by God is in the TV. Silcaville was then followed by EP4, an aural investigation of colour, which was his first release through Deliberator Records.

The next offering was the album 'A Grey Opaque' and this is now to be followed by the imminent release of a collection simply known as 'Gallery'. Each song is based on an individual work of art, and taken as a whole they guide us through an ever-shifting musical journey of a dream like gallery space with no one definable genre of sound, except the unmistakable focal point that is Pocket Lint.
https://pocketlint17.bandcamp.com/






