Brazil's BIKE Fuse Prog Rock, Post-Tropicalia And Psychedelia On 'Filha Do Vento' Single

Cover artwork and design by Juli Ribeiro. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brazil-based sonic adventurers BIKE have released their new single ''Filha Do Vento' (translation 'Daughter of the Wind') with its tense progress and syncopated rhythm. This is the second invigorating taster of their new album 'Arte Bruta', scheduled for release on May 5 via Quadrado Mágico Records and Before Sunrise Records.In the past month, the band has played numerous shows at both SXSW and Treefort Music Fest, as well as sharing the lead single 'O Torto Santo'. The 'Arte Bruta' album represents the process of self-analysis this psych-rock, post-Tropicalia, noise rock collection has undergone in recent years, resulting in the most daring leap in the group's career.Formed in 2015 by Julito Cavalcante (guitar and vocals), Diego Xavier (guitar and voice), Daniel Fumega (drums) and João Gouvea (bass), BIKE's trajectory has been one of long journeys - both sonically and geographically."We move forward from our sound on previous albums. We managed to mix all the coolest things we had already done with new references and older ones that have not yet appeared on other albums. We also added new elements and handcrafted instruments in the songs. The idea was to sound artistic and raw at the same time," says Julito Cavalcante.Turning heads and pleasing fans since launching, BIKE is the only Brazilian band that has released music ('Enigma Do Dente Falso') in 2014) through Columbia Records imprint, 30th Century Records, founded by cult American producer Danger Mouse.BIKE released their debut album '1943' in 2015, followed by 'Em Busca da Viagem Eterna' (2017), 'Their Shamanic Majesties' Third Request' (2018) and 'Quarto Templo' (2019). These releases have brought them critical acclaim.To date, BIKE has played more than 400 shows in 16 Brazilian states, the venues ranging from larger stages to underground houses and festivals. They've also shared the stage with The Black Angels and Os Mutantes. The band also did three extensive international tours through France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Scotland and Wales and has performed at some of Europe's leading music festivals, including Primavera Sound, Nox Orae, MIL Lisbon and The Great Escape.''Filha Do Vento' and 'O Torto Santo' are out now, available from fine digital platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp, where the 'Arte Bruta' album is also available for pre-order.TRACK LIST01 Arcoverde02 Além-Ambiente03 O Torto Santo04 Cedro feat Guilherme Held05 Traço e Risco06 Filha do Vento07 Clara-Luz08 Além-Céu09 Que vai da Terra ao Céu10 O Encontro do Céu com a Terra11 Santa Cabeça12 A Queda do Céu13 YaripoRecorded by Gustavo Mendes & Guilherme HeldRecorded at Estúdio Held in São PauloMixed by Guilherme HeldMastered by Fernando Sanches at Estúdio El RochaProduced by Guilherme HeldLyrics by Julito CavalcanteSongs by BIKE, except 'Arcoverde" and 'Além-Céu' by Guilherme Held and "Cedro" and 'Yaripo' by Guilherme Held and BIKEJulito Cavalcante - vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, garabiroba and percussion Diego Xavier - vocals, electric guitar and acoustic guitar Daniel Fumega - drums and percussionsJoão Gôuvea - bass, synthesizers and harmoniumGuilherme Held - electric guitar on CedroCover artwork and design by Juli Ribeiro.



