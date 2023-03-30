Brazil's BIKE Fuse Prog Rock, Post-Tropicalia And Psychedelia On 'Filha Do Vento' Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Brazil-based sonic adventurers BIKE have released their new single ''Filha Do Vento' (translation 'Daughter of the Wind') with its tense progress and syncopated rhythm. This is the second invigorating taster of their new album 'Arte Bruta', scheduled for release on May 5 via Quadrado Mágico Records and Before Sunrise Records.
In the past month, the band has played numerous shows at both SXSW and Treefort Music
Fest, as well as sharing the lead single 'O Torto Santo'. The 'Arte Bruta' album represents the process of self-analysis this psych-rock, post-Tropicalia, noise rock collection has undergone in recent years, resulting in the most daring leap in the group's career.
Formed in 2015 by Julito Cavalcante (guitar and vocals), Diego
Xavier (guitar and voice), Daniel
Fumega (drums) and João Gouvea (bass), BIKE's trajectory has been one of long journeys - both sonically and geographically.
"We move forward from our sound on previous albums. We managed to mix all the coolest things we had already done with new references and older ones that have not yet appeared on other albums. We also added new elements and handcrafted instruments in the songs. The idea was to sound artistic and raw at the same time," says Julito Cavalcante.
Turning heads and pleasing fans since launching, BIKE is the only Brazilian band that has released music ('Enigma Do Dente Falso') in 2014) through Columbia Records imprint, 30th Century Records, founded by cult American producer Danger Mouse.
BIKE released their debut album '1943' in 2015, followed by 'Em Busca da Viagem Eterna' (2017), 'Their Shamanic Majesties' Third Request' (2018) and 'Quarto Templo' (2019). These releases have brought them critical acclaim.
To date, BIKE has played more than 400 shows in 16 Brazilian states, the venues ranging from larger stages to underground houses and festivals. They've also shared the stage with The Black
Angels and Os Mutantes. The band also did three extensive international tours through France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Scotland and Wales and has performed at some of Europe's leading music festivals, including Primavera Sound, Nox Orae, MIL Lisbon and The Great Escape.
''Filha Do Vento' and 'O Torto Santo' are out now, available from fine digital platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp, where the 'Arte Bruta' album is also available for pre-order.
TRACK LIST
01 Arcoverde
02 Além-Ambiente
03 O Torto Santo
04 Cedro feat Guilherme Held
05 Traço e Risco
06 Filha do Vento
07 Clara-Luz
08 Além-Céu
09 Que vai da Terra ao Céu
10 O Encontro do Céu com a Terra
11 Santa
Cabeça
12 A Queda do Céu
13 Yaripo
Recorded by Gustavo Mendes & Guilherme Held
Recorded at Estúdio Held in São Paulo
Mixed by Guilherme Held
Mastered by Fernando Sanches at Estúdio El Rocha
Produced by Guilherme Held
Lyrics by Julito Cavalcante
Songs by BIKE, except 'Arcoverde" and 'Além-Céu' by Guilherme Held and "Cedro" and 'Yaripo' by Guilherme Held and BIKE
Julito Cavalcante - vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, garabiroba and percussion
Diego
Xavier - vocals, electric guitar and acoustic guitar
Daniel
Fumega - drums and percussions
João Gôuvea - bass, synthesizers and harmonium
Guilherme Held - electric guitar on Cedro
Cover artwork and design by Juli Ribeiro.