New Zealand's Genre Bending Rockers Written By Wolves Release Alt Version Of Latest Single "Give 'em Hell"

Website: https://writtenbywolves.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Zealand's genre bending rockers Written By Wolves released the ALT Version of their latest single "GIVE 'EM HELL" today Wednesday March 29th, following the premiere of the original version with Outburn Magazine on March 16th and premiere of the ALT Version yesterday with Metal Insider. This new single follows the success of the bands 2021 EP 'The Collab Project', a project with a mental health initiative aimed at giving their fans, friends and followers a platform to talk about their mental health. This EP featured collaborations with chart topping artists like Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D, Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens, Trenton Woodley of Hands Like Houses and Sydney Rae White of The Wild Things, and received critical acclaim from both press and fans alike, while racking up millions of streams across DSPs. Now Written By Wolves made up of vocalist Michael Murphy, guitarists Davie Wong, and Bahador Borhani, drummer Karl Woodmans and percussionist Oli Lyons, are back and ready to bring their fresh and progressive, cinematic rock to the world starting with their latest single "GIVE 'EM HELL". This single finds Written By Wolves examining an all too real subject of how the division in our society could possibly lead to our downfall.When asked about the ALT Version of their latest single "GIVE 'EM HELL", Written By Wolves vocalist Michael Murphy, said "With GIVE 'EM HELL we wanted to do something different, being our first release in over a year we wanted to give our loyal fans and followers something more to make this release feel special and to say thank you for their unwavering support. So, we took the opportunity to delve into a part of our sound that hasn't been front and center for a long time. This ALT VERSION of GIVE 'EM HELL is industrial and dirty and brings the electronic side of our sound to the fore to give fans a completely different audio experience to what they may have become used to from us. Written By Wolves has always been about evolving our sound and exploring different genres and influences so look out for us taking as many left turns as possible in the near future…"Renowned for their highly energetic live show, the Written By Wolves have already shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Sublime With Rome, Suicidal Tendencies, Hed PE, Falling In Reverse, Escape The Fate, We The Kings, Four Year Strong, Stevie Stone, Kehlani and have recently completed back-to-back tours with two of New Zealand's biggest Rock bands - Devilskin and Blindspott. Written By Wolves announced themselves on the world stage with their debut release, 'Secrets' in 2019 and followed that up with their 2021 hit EP 'The Collab Project, continuing to capture new listeners across the globe. Today Written By Wolves are one of the highest streamed rock bands from New Zealand, having amassed more than 350,000 monthly listeners, 50,000 followers and more than 60 million streams on Spotify and over 113,000 subscribers and 66 million views on YouTube. However, Written By Wolves are not done yet, and plan to bring their sound to the masses as they continue to release their genre bending cinematic music starting with their latest release "GIVE 'EM HELL". Stay tuned to Written By Wolves socials below for updates on future single releases following "GIVE 'EM HELL", as well as updates on future tour dates.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writtenbywolves/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/writtenbywolvesTwitter: https://twitter.com/writtenbywolvesYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/writtenbywolvesSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1j55zNwCQ3jhbNsnmrOrwrTikTok: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSRLnPKN9/Website: https://writtenbywolves.com/



