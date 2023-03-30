Jody & The Jerms Dish Up Charmingly Buoyant Single 'Insatiable'





"Insatiable was inspired by the personal story of someone I once knew. The lyrics are predominantly about a high octane, powerful, larger than life, selfish man who lives life to the excess and well beyond his means. His domineering appetite for the best of everything, combined with his complete sense of self entitlement, does not leave much room for others' feelings," says Jody Jeger.

"In this song, it leaves his neglected partner feeling ignored, playing second fiddle to his ego and needing the bravery to leave. If only someone could make him see!"



Their third album to date, this new collection of 12 tracks was produced, mixed and mastered by RIDE frontman Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio in Oxfordshire. Loaded with a healthy dose of melodic chrystallised indie pop that is heartfelt and honest, they present endearing jangle-pop songs that are both evocative and relatable.



"We recorded the guitars and drums with Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio almost as an afterthought following a long day of recording tracks for the 'Wonder' album. We were about to call it a day, but we just kinda let rip with the guitar riff and a real nice and simple rock drum beat. But it wasn't until Jody set the song's direction with the lyrics that we know we had a really good single," says Niall Jeger.



Championed by the late Janice Long at BBC, among others, Jody and the Jerms is a collective revolving around Jody Jeger (vocals) and Niall Jeger (guitars and vocals) with other band members coming from The Anydays, who have graced the pages of NME, played with



'Wonder' follows their 'Flicker' album (2022) and debut album 'Deeper' (2020). Here, the Jerms deliver 12 jangle-pop gems, crafted with a sanguine innocence and vivid relatability. Warmly nostalgic and graced by Jody's sweet-natured vocal, the band's output radiates somewhere between The Go-Go's, Blondie, The



Formed in Oxford in 2019, Jody and the Jerms have been writing, recording and performing their blend of melodic and uplifting indie/ alt rock ever since, having enjoyed national airtime on



Jody and the Jerms' sound recalls those untouchable days indie music enjoyed in the 90s, possessing seemingly effortlessness melodies and choruses which embed themselves in your head for days.



As of March 29, 'Insatiable' is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple



"Poised and perfect pop... A joyous romp through everything that made pop so great during what many consider its golden age.. sassy and full of buoyant energy, shot through with chime and charm, and has lashings of sing-along-ability" - Big Takeover Magazine

"It's almost like power pop, a bit Bangles... or jangle pop. Lovely" - Radcliffe & Maconie, BBC 6 Music

"Jody had to be coerced into singing, and she does it really well. It's good isn't it!" - Janice Long - BBC Wales

"Aglow in sugar-spun pop confections and unforgettable harmonies that conjures the jangling heyday of The

"Rapidly becoming Oxford's most prolific band... Jody & The Jerms might be knocking out songs at a rate of knots but not at the price of quality" - Nightshift Magazine



TRACK LIST

1. Started Something

2. Counting Dreams

3. Safe

4. The Harder I Try

5. Intuition

6. Last Ones Standing

7. Just For Show

8. Insatiable

9. Don't Look Back

10. Waves

11. Bare

12. Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes



All songs written by Jody and the Jerms

except 'Get Your Feet Of My Shoes' originally recorded by Boothill Foot Tappers (1984) and written by Chris Thompson

Jody Jeger - vocals

Niall Jeger - guitars & vocals

Peter

Robert Anwood - piano & synth



Alex Bridge - drums & percussion (apart from 'Don't Look Back')

Steve Clark - drums, percussion, Melotron & vocals on 'Don't Look Back'

Drew Atkins - bass on 'Safe', 'Just For Show' & 'Last Ones Standing'

Andy Boyd - trumpet on 'Bare'

Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Gardener at OX4 Sound Studio

except 'Bare', 'Intuition', 'Don't Look Back', 'Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes' & 'Insatiable' mixed by Mike Bannard at Safehouse Studio, Oxford.

Cover artwork and design by Tim Manners



TOUR DATES:

Fri., March 31 OXFORD - The Bullingdon (with The Shapes) @9pm

Wed., May 3 EDINBURGH - Leith Depot @7pm

Thu., May 4 GLASGOW - Slouch @8pm

Fri., May 5 YORK - FortyFive Vinyl Cafe @7pm

Sat., May 6 MANCHESTER - R-Fest at Retro @6pm

Sun., May 7 LONDON - Off the Cuff, SE240JN (with Jinder) @7pm

Sat., May 20 WOKINGHAM - Hope and Anchor @7pm

Sun., May 28 LIVERPOOL - Cavern Club (for IPO Festival)

Fri., June 2 BRISTOL - The Thunderbolt @8pm

Sun, July 2 MINEHEAD, SOMERSET - Weirfest at Porlock Weir @7pm

Sat., July 15 DORSET - Jurassic Fields

Sat., July 15 ALDERSHOT - West End Centre (for Westival)

Sat., July 22 GUILDFORD - Guildford Beer Festival

Sat., Aug 5 GLOUCESTER - Millwood Cam Festival @7pm

