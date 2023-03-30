Jody & The Jerms Dish Up Charmingly Buoyant Single 'Insatiable'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
UK indie pop outfit Jody and the Jerms present their infectious single 'Insatiable', showcasing exemplary buoyant indie pop that harkens back to the feel-good vibes of another less complicated time. This is the second taste of their full-length album 'Wonder', to be released on April 21 via JATJ Records, following up the lead track 'Started Something'.
"Insatiable was inspired by the personal story of someone I once knew. The lyrics are predominantly about a high octane, powerful, larger than life, selfish man who lives life to the excess and well beyond his means. His domineering appetite for the best of everything, combined with his complete sense of self entitlement, does not leave much room for others' feelings," says Jody Jeger.
"In this song, it leaves his neglected partner feeling ignored, playing second fiddle to his ego and needing the bravery to leave. If only someone could make him see!"
Their third album to date, this new collection of 12 tracks was produced, mixed and mastered by RIDE frontman Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio in Oxfordshire. Loaded with a healthy dose of melodic chrystallised indie pop that is heartfelt and honest, they present endearing jangle-pop songs that are both evocative and relatable.
"We recorded the guitars and drums with Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio almost as an afterthought following a long day of recording tracks for the 'Wonder' album. We were about to call it a day, but we just kinda let rip with the guitar riff and a real nice and simple rock drum beat. But it wasn't until Jody set the song's direction with the lyrics that we know we had a really good single," says Niall Jeger.
Championed by the late Janice Long at BBC, among others, Jody and the Jerms is a collective revolving around Jody Jeger (vocals) and Niall Jeger (guitars and vocals) with other band members coming from The Anydays, who have graced the pages of NME, played with Radiohead
and Supergrass, and were featured on Mark Radcliffe at BBC Radio
2.
'Wonder' follows their 'Flicker' album (2022) and debut album 'Deeper' (2020). Here, the Jerms deliver 12 jangle-pop gems, crafted with a sanguine innocence and vivid relatability. Warmly nostalgic and graced by Jody's sweet-natured vocal, the band's output radiates somewhere between The Go-Go's, Blondie, The Bangles
and The Darling Buds.
Formed in Oxford in 2019, Jody and the Jerms have been writing, recording and performing their blend of melodic and uplifting indie/ alt rock ever since, having enjoyed national airtime on Radio
X (UK), Sirius
XM (USA) and RTVE (Spain), as well as BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing, BBC Wales and BBC Ulster.
Jody and the Jerms' sound recalls those untouchable days indie music enjoyed in the 90s, possessing seemingly effortlessness melodies and choruses which embed themselves in your head for days.
As of March 29, 'Insatiable' is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music
and other fine digital music platforms. The 'Wonder' album will be released on April 21 on limited edition CD, pretty pink vinyl and digitally. Jody and the Jerms will be touring the UK in support of this release. Further info can be found at https://jodyandthejerms.com/live
"Poised and perfect pop... A joyous romp through everything that made pop so great during what many consider its golden age.. sassy and full of buoyant energy, shot through with chime and charm, and has lashings of sing-along-ability" - Big Takeover Magazine
"It's almost like power pop, a bit Bangles... or jangle pop. Lovely" - Radcliffe & Maconie, BBC 6 Music
"Jody had to be coerced into singing, and she does it really well. It's good isn't it!" - Janice Long - BBC Wales
"Aglow in sugar-spun pop confections and unforgettable harmonies that conjures the jangling heyday of The Bangles
and the buoyant rhythms of The Regrettes" - Top40-Charts.com
"Rapidly becoming Oxford's most prolific band... Jody & The Jerms might be knocking out songs at a rate of knots but not at the price of quality" - Nightshift Magazine
TRACK LIST
1. Started Something
2. Counting Dreams
3. Safe
4. The Harder I Try
5. Intuition
6. Last Ones Standing
7. Just For Show
8. Insatiable
9. Don't Look Back
10. Waves
11. Bare
12. Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes
All songs written by Jody and the Jerms
except 'Get Your Feet Of My Shoes' originally recorded by Boothill Foot Tappers (1984) and written by Chris Thompson
Jody Jeger - vocals
Niall Jeger - guitars & vocals
Peter James
Millson - guitars & vocals
Robert Anwood - piano & synth
David
Meaden - bass
Alex Bridge - drums & percussion (apart from 'Don't Look Back')
Steve Clark - drums, percussion, Melotron & vocals on 'Don't Look Back'
Drew Atkins - bass on 'Safe', 'Just For Show' & 'Last Ones Standing'
Andy Boyd - trumpet on 'Bare'
Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Gardener at OX4 Sound Studio
except 'Bare', 'Intuition', 'Don't Look Back', 'Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes' & 'Insatiable' mixed by Mike Bannard at Safehouse Studio, Oxford.
Cover artwork and design by Tim Manners
TOUR DATES:
Fri., March 31 OXFORD - The Bullingdon (with The Shapes) @9pm
Wed., May 3 EDINBURGH - Leith Depot @7pm
Thu., May 4 GLASGOW - Slouch @8pm
Fri., May 5 YORK - FortyFive Vinyl Cafe @7pm
Sat., May 6 MANCHESTER - R-Fest at Retro @6pm
Sun., May 7 LONDON - Off the Cuff, SE240JN (with Jinder) @7pm
Sat., May 20 WOKINGHAM - Hope and Anchor @7pm
Sun., May 28 LIVERPOOL - Cavern Club (for IPO Festival)
Fri., June 2 BRISTOL - The Thunderbolt @8pm
Sun, July 2 MINEHEAD, SOMERSET - Weirfest at Porlock Weir @7pm
Sat., July 15 DORSET - Jurassic Fields
Sat., July 15 ALDERSHOT - West End Centre (for Westival)
Sat., July 22 GUILDFORD - Guildford Beer Festival
Sat., Aug 5 GLOUCESTER - Millwood Cam Festival @7pm
Thu., Aug 31 BLANFORD - Hall & Woodhead @7pm