London Producer & Label Boss Zeb Samuels Shares 'Black Out'





Zeb has gained support from industry publications CLASH Magazine, Magnetic Magazine, Metal Magazine, Stereofox, XLR8R, Electronic Groove, and Decoded Magazine. Furthermore, his music has aired on BBC



"The shuddering low-end exploration is shot through with percussive bursts, given a cinematic feel that almost resembles Pink Floyd's 'Meddle'." - CLASH Magazine

"'Positive Spirit' is a warm and dreamy piece of downtempo." - TOP40-CHARTS

"['Moth To Your Flame'] immerses us in an experimental atmosphere that will not leave anyone indifferent." - Metal Magazine

"Soundscapes of low-end frequencies, along with warm pads and a pulsing rhythm that fill the recording with an energy of tranquility." - Electronic Groove

"['Night Wave'] is a display of his talents as writer, composer, producer and performer." - Decoded Magazine



Self-confessed music fanatic Zeb Samuels grew up in London where he discovered a world of music that gifted him with his appreciation for a variety of genres. The self-taught pianist developed further, adding songwriter, producer, and vocalist to his list of offerings. As the label manager for Deep Heads, he has released works from Ash Walker, Synkro, Djrum, Escapism Refuge, Joe Armon-Jones, Mcknasty, Congi, Geode, Versa and Rowl. He finds much of his inspiration in Boards of Canada, Pink Floyd, Robert Glasper and LTJ Bukem.



Zeb Samuels shares: "The track was made through a dark and eerie few weeks in my life, and 'Black Out' is what transpired. I feel it captures the energy I was feeling at the time and was totally absorbed by the production when I created it. I hope you enjoy the weird and wonderful frequencies presented in the recording."



An illustration of Zeb's ability as an instrumental producer, 'Black Out' is wrapped in analogue warmth and drenched in low end. Driven by pads and bass, the wonky beat captivates, while glueing each element together in an experimental composition, of abstract form, that pulses with masterfully arranged frequencies. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK producer and label owner Zeb Samuels will be releasing his latest experimental single 'Black Out' on the 07th of April via Deep Heads. Following Electronic producer Feverkin's 'Element & Moderate' and composer Nowun's 'Unsaid', Zeb's record is the third to be shared ahead of the label's forthcoming compilation, Cosmic Vibrations Vol. 4, which will be released on the 26th of May. The compilation features the likes of Bonobo, Richard Spaven, Jordan Rakei, Quantic, Synkro, BADBADNOTGOOD, Nosaj Thing, Lone, Liminka, Hidden Orchestra, and Yonderling.Zeb has gained support from industry publications CLASH Magazine, Magnetic Magazine, Metal Magazine, Stereofox, XLR8R, Electronic Groove, and Decoded Magazine. Furthermore, his music has aired on BBC Radio 6 Music's Gilles Peterson, Don Letts, Nemone, 5FM's Kid Fonque, and Soulection Radio's Joe Kay, helping his stream count grow to nearly 2 million plays on Spotify alone."The shuddering low-end exploration is shot through with percussive bursts, given a cinematic feel that almost resembles Pink Floyd's 'Meddle'." - CLASH Magazine"'Positive Spirit' is a warm and dreamy piece of downtempo." - TOP40-CHARTS"['Moth To Your Flame'] immerses us in an experimental atmosphere that will not leave anyone indifferent." - Metal Magazine"Soundscapes of low-end frequencies, along with warm pads and a pulsing rhythm that fill the recording with an energy of tranquility." - Electronic Groove"['Night Wave'] is a display of his talents as writer, composer, producer and performer." - Decoded MagazineSelf-confessed music fanatic Zeb Samuels grew up in London where he discovered a world of music that gifted him with his appreciation for a variety of genres. The self-taught pianist developed further, adding songwriter, producer, and vocalist to his list of offerings. As the label manager for Deep Heads, he has released works from Ash Walker, Synkro, Djrum, Escapism Refuge, Joe Armon-Jones, Mcknasty, Congi, Geode, Versa and Rowl. He finds much of his inspiration in Boards of Canada, Pink Floyd, Robert Glasper and LTJ Bukem.Zeb Samuels shares: "The track was made through a dark and eerie few weeks in my life, and 'Black Out' is what transpired. I feel it captures the energy I was feeling at the time and was totally absorbed by the production when I created it. I hope you enjoy the weird and wonderful frequencies presented in the recording."An illustration of Zeb's ability as an instrumental producer, 'Black Out' is wrapped in analogue warmth and drenched in low end. Driven by pads and bass, the wonky beat captivates, while glueing each element together in an experimental composition, of abstract form, that pulses with masterfully arranged frequencies.



