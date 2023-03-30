Scott Matthews Releases New Album 'Restless Lullabies' On April 28, 2023





My Selfless Moon is a haunting, mesmeric dreamscape. Its soul-stirring delicacy and raw energy shows a songwriter unafraid to lay down his world and carry the listener right into the heart of it. For those who have witnessed his breathtakingly emotional live shows, this is as close as he has ever gone to recreating the unique live experience he has become so renowned for.



On the new single, Matthews explains, 'Dealing with a tone of fragility, I wrote the chorus line, 'I bend, I bow more weak than strong. Carefully the fragile break, tender from the night, I'm her fear; I'm miles from moonlit sky, guiding her blind'. It takes strength and resilience to carry the burden of belief and hope when sometimes you can't see it for yourself but somehow the strength you need can come from those that don't have any left to give.'



Matthews critically acclaimed song writing, vocals and acoustic guitar playing is in plain view, he's left himself nowhere to hide, he is in the room with you - it is undeniably intimate and there's once again bravery in this new evolution.



Matthews' new album Restless Lullabies was mastered by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, who praised it; thus, "It is not over emphasising things when I say that Scott's forthcoming album is among the very best records I have worked on in my whole career".



Scott Matthews is on tour in the UK throughout 2023. Get tickets & more info here: https://www.scottmatthews.uk/tour-dates



"No artist I know combines such evocative melodies, poignant lyrics and a truly angelic voice the way Scott does. He is a unique, beautiful singer and composer who floors me any time I listen to him… I'm always amazed by his latest work and Restless Lullabies is no exception. He never repeats himself" - Guy Pearce, 2023

"Fantastic voice… super talented" -

"A big favourite of ours...just gorgeous" -

"His music has a glorious atmosphere" - Bob Harris, BBC

"I think he's wonderful" - Guy Garvey, Elbow

7/10 - 'A deliciously, intimate grainy voice that invokes New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Scott Matthews single, My Selfless Moon, is the first to be taken from his forthcoming album, Restless Lullabies, in which the Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter has boldly reincarnated the songs of its electronic predecessor, New Skin, with an equally audacious offering of the purist acoustic soundscape that has long been coveted by fans.My Selfless Moon is a haunting, mesmeric dreamscape. Its soul-stirring delicacy and raw energy shows a songwriter unafraid to lay down his world and carry the listener right into the heart of it. For those who have witnessed his breathtakingly emotional live shows, this is as close as he has ever gone to recreating the unique live experience he has become so renowned for.On the new single, Matthews explains, 'Dealing with a tone of fragility, I wrote the chorus line, 'I bend, I bow more weak than strong. Carefully the fragile break, tender from the night, I'm her fear; I'm miles from moonlit sky, guiding her blind'. It takes strength and resilience to carry the burden of belief and hope when sometimes you can't see it for yourself but somehow the strength you need can come from those that don't have any left to give.'Matthews critically acclaimed song writing, vocals and acoustic guitar playing is in plain view, he's left himself nowhere to hide, he is in the room with you - it is undeniably intimate and there's once again bravery in this new evolution.Matthews' new album Restless Lullabies was mastered by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, who praised it; thus, "It is not over emphasising things when I say that Scott's forthcoming album is among the very best records I have worked on in my whole career".Scott Matthews is on tour in the UK throughout 2023. Get tickets & more info here: https://www.scottmatthews.uk/tour-dates"No artist I know combines such evocative melodies, poignant lyrics and a truly angelic voice the way Scott does. He is a unique, beautiful singer and composer who floors me any time I listen to him… I'm always amazed by his latest work and Restless Lullabies is no exception. He never repeats himself" - Guy Pearce, 2023"Fantastic voice… super talented" - Simon Raymonde, Bella Union"A big favourite of ours...just gorgeous" - Lauren Laverne, BBC 6 Music"His music has a glorious atmosphere" - Bob Harris, BBC Radio "I think he's wonderful" - Guy Garvey, Elbow7/10 - 'A deliciously, intimate grainy voice that invokes Rufus Wainwright's scuffed-velvet croon and Jeff Buckley's spine-tingling falsetto acrobatics' - Uncut (New Skin review, 2021).



