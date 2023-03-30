Niall Horan Presents Make A Difference Awards Winners Special This Easter On Local BBC Radio





Chris Burns, Controller Local LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) One Direction pop sensation Niall Horan will present a Make A Difference awards winners special programme this Easter Monday 10 April at 09.00am, across all Local BBC Radio stations. The Irish singer, who shot to fame on X-Factor in 2010, is set to surprise the winners from last year's awards. The programme will be broadcast across all 39 local BBC radio stations as part of an Easter special, celebrating winners by introducing them to their favourite star.The BBC Make A Difference campaign launched in March 2020 and is a virtual notice board for both those offering help and those needing it. The Make A Difference awards celebrate everyday acts of kindness by people in their communities. People like great neighbours, super carers, and awesome volunteers are recognised by their local BBC radio station and community. It is a chance to celebrate the stories that we hear day after day across local BBC radio of people going above and beyond to really make a difference in their area.Since shooting to fame 13 years ago, Niall has sold over 80 million records worldwide and toured the globe multiple times with One Direction. He released his debut album in 2017, featuring his triple platinum single 'Slow Hands'. He recently met the Make a Difference heroes including the youngest award winner, twelve-year-old Robbie from Leicestershire.Robbie won the fundraising award at BBC Radio Leicester's ceremony last year. He raised thousands of pounds for the Loros Hospice in Leicester, where his mother spent the final months of her life.Robbie tells Niall: "They did so much for me, my family and my mum and I wanted to give back to them. I started planning some fundraising and last year in March I ran 132 miles around Hinckley, Leicester and Coventry. The hospice tried to help make us happy in the worst of times."Commenting on the run Niall says: "That's incredible, what a lad you are. That's different level stuff."Robbie, who is a huge fan of Niall, also got to ask him a question too: "Have you ever been through a tough time and how did you get through it?"Niall told Robbie: "There's been a couple of times we've had loss in the family, and I too was about your age when we had a cancer scenario in the family. It's always stuck with me and I didn't have the resilience that you clearly have."Also, this Easter, we hear how Ukrainian refugees and their hosts across England have been helping each other over the past year in Make A Difference - Hand of Help. The programme is presented by Anna Gorozhenko, a journalist from Ukraine. Anna says: "My story is their story. I am a Ukrainian refugee also."Anna left Ukraine with her daughter, but her husband, who is also a journalist, stayed behind. We hear her story unfold as she introduces others from Ukraine whose lives were turned upside down on 24 February 2022; the host families who took them in, and the Ukrainians helping each other to adapt to a new life in the UK.Anna says: "It's hard to be away from your family and friends who are staying in your motherland. But the support of UK's people is amazing. I will never forget this support and remember this always. When I go back to my home, my husband and I will remember all the hearts and hugs of people of your country…thank you…"These programmes and more will be available to listen on BBC Sounds and on our 39 local BBC radio stations across England on the following dates. This Easter on local BBC Radio where you live:On Good Friday and Easter Sunday at 06.00am on all 39 local stations we will hear Make A Difference - Keeping Faith at Easter featuring stories of hope, renewal and rebirth from around England. We hear about the Jubilee Singers - a choir of former slaves who toured Britain 150 years ago this year, to a rapturous reception. We find out how their performances of the Spirituals became the gospel music we know today, and hear some specially recreated performances of their works. We find out how Ukrainian refugees are celebrating Easter - the most important day in their religious calendar - and meet the Christian Ultramarathoner, still taking part in races at the age of 60. She talks about how her faith keeps her running!On Easter Sunday at 08.00am, all local BBC radio stations will bring listeners an Easter service which is led by Church of England vicar, musician and broadcaster the Reverend Geoff Eze. It will feature prayers and blessings from people around the country, all your favourite Easter hymns and a special Easter blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury.Make A Difference-Hand of Help - will be available on Good Friday from 09.00am and again in the evening at 09.00 pm. You can also hear it from 01.00pm on Easter Sunday.Then on Easter Monday at 09.00am you can hear the Make A Difference Awards Winners Special with Niall Horan across all local BBC radio.Chris Burns, Controller Local Radio Commissioning, says: "Easter is a very special time in the calendar and its lovely to hear our Make A Difference awards winners stories being told across England. So many people are still helping to support their communities and it's our privilege to give them the opportunity to meet their music hero. This Easter schedule looks to celebrate everything people have done and are still doing."



