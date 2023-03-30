Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/03/2023

Tyga Crowns Nicki Minaj The Best Female Rapper Ever!

Tyga Crowns Nicki Minaj The Best Female Rapper Ever!

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
364 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
248 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
236 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
283 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
285 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
485 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
665 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
519 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tyga asserts that Nicki Minaj is the king of rap. Just days after declaring Lil Wayne and Eminem the GOATs, he returned to Twitter to give the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" hitmaker her flowers as the best female rapper to ever do it.
"Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close!" tweeted Tyga before revealing why. "World play , punchlines , delivery, pockets , beat selection, creativity. Inflictions."

He also gave props to his "Freaky Deaky" collaborator Doja Cat, adding, "Doja is a really good rapper too..."

The former Young Money labelmates have collaborated throughout the years on songs including 2018's "Dip" and 2009's "BedRock."

Nicki continues to receive praise from her Young Money family including Birdman and Wayne. She recently earned a spot in the top 10 on Billboard's list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time.

Tyga, who dropped his Chris Brown collaboration "Nasty" last year, has been randomly showing love to his peers. Just last week, he named Lil Wayne and Eminem as the best rappers of all time.
"Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time!" he tweeted. "Lyrical word play, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0149410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013020038604736 secs