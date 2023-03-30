Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys To Release New 'Heaving' Album





Aug 10 Bad Kötzting, Germany - void New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As they gear up to release their new 'Heaving' LP, Berlin-based Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys has joined with Metropolis Records for North America distribution as a result of a partnership agreement with Europe-based Unique Records, a division of Schubert Music Europe. Uniquely merging moody art pop, dark folk and delightful ambient noise, the group, led by South Africa-born artist Lucy Kruger, creates music that is full of atmosphere and intensity.To encounter Kruger's music is to witness a singular journey of constant reflection that is producing an ever-widening arc of creativity. Kruger has consistently engaged in a slow, steady exploration of what it takes to make music that is universal and enduring."I think that what I am able to offer as an artist is a detailed expression of my experience, for although the situation may feel unique to me, the feelings are universal. Giving them a sound and shape validates and creates space for those feelings, allowing listeners to feel seen, even at a distance. Even in the isolation of a bedroom. Especially in the isolation of a bedroom," says Lucy Kruger."I'm really looking forward to working with Metropolis Records and feel as if 'Heaving' has found a good home on the other side of the ocean. Hopefully the band will be able to join the songs and the label for a visit and some shows very soon.'Kruger also recently released the single 'Howl', along with a lyrics video and a live performance video filmed in South Africa. Defiant and devastating, catchy and cutting, 'Howl' slips from casual storytelling into visceral, near violent, confession. Catharsis in the form of rock 'n roll.Earller, the band released the singles 'Burning Building', 'Stereoscope' and the title track 'Heaving' with accompanying film by Belgian director and motion designer Lena Nerinckx (Contour Collective).Since releasing the final album in the 'Tapes Trilogy' in April 2022 and touring this material extensively, the band now shifts their attention to the 'Heaving' album, the collective sonic wealth between them allowing for a live set that drifts between introverted and ecstatic. On April 4, the band kicks off their European tour as the album launch takes place the following month (May 5) at the Lido in Berlin.The 'Heaving' LP will be released on April 7 and will be available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.Written and published by Lucy Kruger2023 P & C Unique Records / Schubert Music Europe GmbHLucy Kruger: vocals, bass synthesiser, electronic productionLiú Mottes: piano, guitarJean-Louise Parker: vocals, violin, viola Martin Perret: drumsMixed by Simon Ratcliffe at Sound & Motion Studios (Cape Town)Mastered by Uwe Teichert at Elektropolis (Brussels) Drums recorded by Dirk Feistel at Studio X (Berlin)Guitars recorded by André Leo (Berlin)Viola recorded by Jean-Louise Parker (Berlin)TOUR DATESApr 04 Freiburg, Germany - Slow ClubApr 05 Zürich, Switzerland - Fabriktheater Rote FabrikApr 06 Alessandria, Italy - Cascina Bellaria, SezzadioApr 07 Sion, Switzerland - Point 11Apr 08 Varese, Italy - Circolo GagarinApr 10 Macerata, Italy - Circolo DongApr 10 Fano, Italy - Bagni Elsa Nº3Apr 14 Paris, France - SupersonicApr 15 Lille, France - To Be AnnouncedApr 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - CinetolApr 19 Nuremberg, Germany - Z-BauApr 20 Bielefeld, Germany - JohanniskircheMay 02 Leipzig, Germany - MoritzbasteiMay 03 Hamburg, Germany - HafenklangMay 04 Hannover, Germany - GlockseeMay 05 Berlin, Germany - LidoMay 24 Dresden, Germany - Jazz Club TonneMay 26 Offenburg, Germany - 361 Grad im SpitalkellerMay 27 Esslingen, Germany - Psych In BloomMay 28 Offenbach, Germany - Hafen 2Aug 10 Bad Kötzting, Germany - void



