Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys To Release New 'Heaving' Album

As they gear up to release their new 'Heaving' LP, Berlin-based Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys has joined with Metropolis Records for North America
distribution as a result of a partnership agreement with Europe-based Unique Records, a division of Schubert Music
Europe. Uniquely merging moody art pop, dark folk and delightful ambient noise, the group, led by South Africa-born artist Lucy Kruger, creates music that is full of atmosphere and intensity.
To encounter Kruger's music is to witness a singular journey of constant reflection that is producing an ever-widening arc of creativity. Kruger has consistently engaged in a slow, steady exploration of what it takes to make music that is universal and enduring.
"I think that what I am able to offer as an artist is a detailed expression of my experience, for although the situation may feel unique to me, the feelings are universal. Giving them a sound and shape validates and creates space for those feelings, allowing listeners to feel seen, even at a distance. Even in the isolation of a bedroom. Especially in the isolation of a bedroom," says Lucy Kruger.
"I'm really looking forward to working with Metropolis Records and feel as if 'Heaving' has found a good home on the other side of the ocean. Hopefully the band will be able to join the songs and the label for a visit and some shows very soon.'
Kruger also recently released the single 'Howl', along with a lyrics video and a live performance video filmed in South Africa. Defiant and devastating, catchy and cutting, 'Howl' slips from casual storytelling into visceral, near violent, confession. Catharsis in the form of rock 'n roll.
Earller, the band released the singles 'Burning Building', 'Stereoscope' and the title track 'Heaving' with accompanying film by Belgian director and motion designer Lena Nerinckx (Contour Collective).
Since releasing the final album in the 'Tapes Trilogy' in April 2022 and touring this material extensively, the band now shifts their attention to the 'Heaving' album, the collective sonic wealth between them allowing for a live set that drifts between introverted and ecstatic. On April 4, the band kicks off their European tour as the album launch takes place the following month (May 5) at the Lido in Berlin.
The 'Heaving' LP will be released on April 7 and will be available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music
and Bandcamp.
Written and published by Lucy Kruger
2023 P & C Unique Records / Schubert Music Europe
GmbH
Lucy Kruger: vocals, bass synthesiser, electronic production
Liú Mottes: piano, guitar
Jean-Louise Parker: vocals, violin, viola
Martin
Perret: drums
Mixed by Simon
Ratcliffe at Sound & Motion Studios (Cape Town)
Mastered by Uwe Teichert at Elektropolis (Brussels)
Drums
recorded by Dirk Feistel at Studio X (Berlin)
Guitars recorded by André Leo (Berlin)
Viola recorded by Jean-Louise Parker (Berlin)
TOUR DATES
Apr 04 Freiburg, Germany - Slow Club
Apr 05 Zürich, Switzerland - Fabriktheater Rote Fabrik
Apr 06 Alessandria, Italy - Cascina Bellaria, Sezzadio
Apr 07 Sion, Switzerland - Point 11
Apr 08 Varese, Italy - Circolo Gagarin
Apr 10 Macerata, Italy - Circolo Dong
Apr 10 Fano, Italy - Bagni Elsa Nº3
Apr 14 Paris, France - Supersonic
Apr 15 Lille, France - To Be Announced
Apr 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Cinetol
Apr 19 Nuremberg, Germany - Z-Bau
Apr 20 Bielefeld, Germany - Johanniskirche
May 02 Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei
May 03 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
May 04 Hannover, Germany - Glocksee
May 05 Berlin, Germany - Lido
May 24 Dresden, Germany - Jazz Club Tonne
May 26 Offenburg, Germany - 361 Grad im Spitalkeller
May 27 Esslingen, Germany - Psych In Bloom
May 28 Offenbach, Germany - Hafen 2
Aug 10 Bad Kötzting, Germany - void