News
Alternative 30/03/2023

Montreal's The Speakeasy Debut New Single "Breakfast Drugs"

Montreal's The Speakeasy Debut New Single "Breakfast Drugs"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's The Speakeasy are back with their new single "Breakfast Drugs." The band remains as musically distinct, emotionally smart, and reassuringly straightforward as ever - and the track, with its country tone, melodies that are made to be screamed at the top of your lungs, and emotionally charged pop-punk, is one of their most heartbreaking songs to date, showing off their versatility and their ability to think outside the box.



Watch for their upcoming eponymous LP to be released this spring.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpeakeasyRock
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespeakeasyrock






