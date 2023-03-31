Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 31/03/2023

Dwight Yoakam Taps Rising Country Star Zach Top As Opener For String Of Tour Dates

Dwight Yoakam Taps Rising Country Star Zach Top As Opener For String Of Tour Dates

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
496 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
671 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
368 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
262 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
241 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
292 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
293 entries in 24 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
525 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
198 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Zach Top takes the stage tonight in Georgia, the rising country star will be living a dream he's had since childhood.
Dwight Yoakam has chosen the 25-year-old to open for him on a string of select tour dates. The announcement comes as a milestone for Zach, who has been making waves in the country music scene with his electrifying performances filled with authentic classic country music.

Zach, known for his catchphrase "Old Country's Comin' To Town!" has been a classic country music fan since childhood on a ranch. His deep appreciation for the storytelling and soulful melodies of the genre has been a driving force in his career, in the writing room, on social media and in live performances.

His TikTok account has amassed nearly 1 MILLION likes, making him one of the platform's most engaged and well-known country music artists.
"I live and breathe country music, so opening the show for a living country music legend like Dwight is surreal!" said Zach. "It's an honor and thrill to share a stage with him."

Since moving to Music City in 2021, Zach has taken Nashville by storm. He secured a crucial publishing deal with Major Bob Music, owned by Bob Doyle (known for discovering and managing Garth Brooks), debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage in July 2022, and released a string of successful singles, including the popular track, "Cold Beer & Country Music."

Country music lovers can't get enough of Zach's authentic renditions of classic country tunes and his new songs. His natural talent and genuine love for the genre shine through in every performance.

So get ready, folks, because Zach is ushering in a new era of old-school country music that's sure to leave you tapping your toes and singing along!

Tour dates:
March 30, 2023 Savannah, GA
March 31, 2023 Cherokee, NC
April 1, 2023 Cherokee, NC
April 20, 2023 Augusta, GA
April 21, 2023 Oxford, AL
www.zach-top.com
www.tiktok.com/@zachtop
www.instagram.com/zach_top
www.facebook.com/zachtopmusic






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0149090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001835823059082 secs