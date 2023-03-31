Dwight Yoakam Taps Rising Country Star Zach Top As Opener For String Of Tour Dates







www.facebook.com/zachtopmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Zach Top takes the stage tonight in Georgia, the rising country star will be living a dream he's had since childhood. Dwight Yoakam has chosen the 25-year-old to open for him on a string of select tour dates. The announcement comes as a milestone for Zach, who has been making waves in the country music scene with his electrifying performances filled with authentic classic country music.Zach, known for his catchphrase "Old Country's Comin' To Town!" has been a classic country music fan since childhood on a ranch. His deep appreciation for the storytelling and soulful melodies of the genre has been a driving force in his career, in the writing room, on social media and in live performances.His TikTok account has amassed nearly 1 MILLION likes, making him one of the platform's most engaged and well-known country music artists."I live and breathe country music, so opening the show for a living country music legend like Dwight is surreal!" said Zach. "It's an honor and thrill to share a stage with him."Since moving to Music City in 2021, Zach has taken Nashville by storm. He secured a crucial publishing deal with Major Bob Music, owned by Bob Doyle (known for discovering and managing Garth Brooks), debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage in July 2022, and released a string of successful singles, including the popular track, "Cold Beer & Country Music."Country music lovers can't get enough of Zach's authentic renditions of classic country tunes and his new songs. His natural talent and genuine love for the genre shine through in every performance.So get ready, folks, because Zach is ushering in a new era of old-school country music that's sure to leave you tapping your toes and singing along!Tour dates:March 30, 2023 Savannah, GAMarch 31, 2023 Cherokee, NCApril 1, 2023 Cherokee, NCApril 20, 2023 Augusta, GAApril 21, 2023 Oxford, ALwww.zach-top.comwww.tiktok.com/@zachtopwww.instagram.com/zach_topwww.facebook.com/zachtopmusic



