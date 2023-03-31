Thomas Headon Returns With New Single 'I Loved A Boy'





Having spent the past two years performing a storm of live shows around the world to a frenzy of screaming fans at festivals and sold-out tours across the US, Australia and the UK, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having claimed the highest charting UK EP of 2022 with the Victoria EP, Thomas Headon has proven himself as an undeniable indie-pop force. Today, he returns with "i loved a boy," his first single of 2023, which is streaming now via Elektra and arrives alongside an official visualizer. Written for a friend who came to him when she was going through a tough breakup, Thomas offered advice in the form of a raw and honest alt-pop song."i loved a boy" follows the BBC Radio playlisted and UK airplay hit "Georgia," which arrived in the fall. V Magazine raved, "['Georgia' is] unstoppable in its spirit and fervor, with joyful screams perforating its electric chorus."From playing his first-ever UK show at 150-cap venue The Grace in 2020 to selling out 2300-cap O2 Forum Kentish Town last year, completing a co-headline tour with Alfie Templeman and supporting both Sir Elton John and Sigrid, the London via Melbourne rising star is set for a breakout year in 2023. Thomas Headon was born in London and raised in Melbourne but dreamed of moving back to the city to pursue music. Thomas' mom told him he had a year to get a "proper job" otherwise he would have to return home. Arriving in London at the start of 2020, Thomas started to build an incredibly loyal community online, blowing up on TikTok and Instagram with his off-kilter live sessions, tongue-in-cheek charm and remarkable songwriting ability.Learning to write and produce on his own, Thomas had already released two self-written and self-produced EP's, 'The Greatest Hits' and 'The Goodbye EP' (including lauded single "UrbanAngel1999" which features on Netflix's hit series Heartstopper) in 2020 before releasing the Victoria EP.The Victoria EP saw Thomas channel memories of a few months living in London into five inimitable tracks that evoke the sense of having nothing but the whole world ahead of you, with singles that included the Radio 1-playlisted "Strawberry Kisses," "Nobody Has To Know" & " Victoria " (which stars Bridgerton-lead Charithra Chandran in the video).Since its release, Thomas has earned over 90M streams worldwide and was chosen as one of Amazon Music's Artists to watch for 2022 and MTV Push's Ones to Watch for 2022.One of the first artists to curate Spotify's Our Generation playlist, Thomas' blend of playful alternative pop that speaks to the Gen-Z experience has been compared to the likes of the 1975's Matty Healy (NME), and critically praised by Triple J, who named him a "seriously impressive force in pop music", as well as BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Greg James & Jordan North.Having spent the past two years performing a storm of live shows around the world to a frenzy of screaming fans at festivals and sold-out tours across the US, Australia and the UK, Thomas has spent the last few months deep in the studio carving out his next body of work that tells the stories of his new chapter.



