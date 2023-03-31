Natalie Merchant Debuts New Single 'Tower Of Babel'



Merchant's awards include: The Library Lion Award from the New York Public Library (2011), The American Society of Authors Composers & Publishers (ASCAP) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Natalie Merchant's new single "Tower of Babel" is out now alongside a new video."As much as I had wanted to not let events in the world intrude," Merchant says of the song, "I couldn't disregard the prevailing atmosphere of fear and confusion that we have been living in as a result of the pandemic, climate crisis, economic instability, insane politics, violent insurrection and the shocking fallout from the conservative-stacked reactionary Supreme Court."The soul-inflected track features horn arrangements by trombone player Steve Davis, and follows the first single and video, "Come On, Aphrodite"-featuring Abena Koomson-Davis-from Merchant's forthcoming album Keep Your Courage, set for release April 14 on Nonesuch Records. Of the album Merchant notes: "For the most part, this is an album about the human heart." Pre-save/pre-order the forthcoming album here.Produced by Merchant, Keep Your Courage is the artist's ninth solo studio album, and the latest new material since 2014's self-titled record. In the words of Uncut, "'Keep Your Courage,' almost a decade in the making, finds Merchant as witty and welcoming as always, turning her gaze to what helps us endure life's ups and downs."The eclectic album features contributions from Celtic folk group Lúnasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and jazz trombonist Steve Davis. There are lush orchestrations by seven composers throughout, including: Gabriel Kahane, Stephen Barber, Colin Jacobsen and Megan Gould.The new record is comprised of nine original songs by Merchant as well as an interpretation of "Hunting the Wren" by Ian Lynch of the Irish band Lankum. The vinyl LP edition includes four bonus tracks from earlier albums, previously unreleased on vinyl. Natalie Merchant and Nonesuch Store pre-orders include access to an exclusive virtual pre-release listening event on April 6 via FlyMachine, featuring songs from the new album and a conversation between Natalie Merchant and radio host Carmel Holt. Further details will be sent prior to the event. A link and unique access code will be sent by April 5. Re-stream access will be available for 72 hours.In celebration of the new music Merchant will embark upon an extensive tour this spring, going into the fall; see below for full tour routing.Over her forty-year career, Natalie Merchant has attained a place among America's most respected recording artists. She has earned a reputation for being a songwriter of quality and a captivating stage performer and has distinguished herself as a social justice and environmental activist.Merchant began her musical career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs and released six albums-including one platinum, two double-platinum, and one triple-platinum records-with the group: The Wishing Chair (1985), In My Tribe (1987), Blind Man's Zoo (1989), Hope Chest (1990), Our Time in Eden (1992), and 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged (1993).Merchant left the band in 1994 and has subsequently released nine albums as a solo artist with combined sales of seven million copies: Tigerlily (1995), Ophelia (1998), Natalie Merchant Live (1999), Motherland (2001), The House Carpenter's Daughter (2003), Leave Your Sleep (2010), Natalie Merchant (2014), Paradise Is There (2015), and Butterfly (2017).Merchant has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Gavin Bryars, David Byrne, The Chieftains, Cowboy Junkies, Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mavis Staples, R.E.M. and Wilco. She served on the New York State Council on the Arts from 2007-2011 at the appointment of Governor Elliot Spitzer and was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center by New York State Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.Merchant's awards include: The Library Lion Award from the New York Public Library (2011), The American Society of Authors Composers & Publishers (ASCAP) Champion Award (2019) and The John Lennon Real Love Award (2019).



