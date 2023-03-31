Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Video For "Animal (Drastic Symphonies) - Director's Cut"









Album track-listing as follows:

Turn To Dust

Paper Sun

Animal

Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)

Hysteria

Love Bites

Goodbye For Good This Time

Love

Gods Of War

Angels (Can't Help You Now)

Bringin' On the Heartbreak



Too Late for Love

When Love & Hate Collide





The vinyl and Atmos versions will also feature an exclusive bonus track:

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad



Album Pre-Order link: https://DefLeppard.lnk.to/ds-physicalpr

Album Hero Link (Pre-Order & Pre-Save): https://defleppard.lnk.to/drs-symp

THE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Mon, May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK Bramall Lane

Wed, May 25, 2022 Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenPark

Sat, May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Mon, May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome

Wed, May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON

Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic. Prague Rocks *

Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza

Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival *

Fri, Jun 9, 2023 Helsinki, Finland RockFest *

Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL *

Fri, Jun 16, 2023 Clisson, France Hellfest *

Sun, Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting *

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Sat, Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio

Tue, Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn Arena

Sat, Jul 1, 2023 London, UK Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival *

Tue, Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

Thu, Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK Glasgow Green

Sat, Aug 5, 2023 Syracuse, NY, USA JMA Wireless Dome

Tue, Aug 8, 2023 Columbus, OH USA Ohio Stadium

Fri, Aug 11, 2023 Fargo, ND, USA Fargo Dome

Sun, Aug 13, 2023 Omaha, NE, USA Charles Schwab Field

Wed, Aug 16, 2023 Tulsa, OK, USA Skelly Field @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

Fri, Aug 18, 2023 El Paso, TX, USA Sun Bowl

*Festival Date

For tickets check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings, on sale times vary. To purchase tickets please visit defleppard.com.



With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees

Rock legends Def Leppard are thrilled to launch their latest video for single "Animal" today. The track is taken from the brand-new euphoric album titled Drastic Symphonies, which sees the rock royalties team up with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra dramatically re-imagining some of the band's most iconic songs. Def Leppard have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album includes new vocals and guitars which culminates in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements. At different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self. Produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - Elvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly) with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera). With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalogue worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again, which found their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK (36 years after the album had charted at No 1 in the Billboard charts). Def Leppard also had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalogue albums chart. The band have gone on to amass a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018, reaching a younger 18-44 demographic that now represents 58% of their fanbase. Additionally, the band have garnered an impressive 15 million followers across their social media platforms. In May 2022, Def Leppard released their twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on North America's Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a #1 debut on Billboard's Hard Rock chart. Diamond Star Halos had numerous Top 10 chart entries globally including a Top 5 debut in the UK. Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold in excess of 1,000,000 tickets, a massive feat in today's touring world. www.defleparrd.com




