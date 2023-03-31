Metallica Release "72 Seasons" Title Track And New Video Out Now





A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH's efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million - providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.



***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metallica has unveiled the title track of its forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. A seven-and-a-half-minute opus that opens the new record, "72 Seasons" is the fourth advance offering from its namesake—following the recent release of the "epic" (Rolling Stone) "If Darkness Had A Son," hailed by Consequence as "a sonic retrospective of (Metallica's) career," as well as the "scorching" (Guitar World) "Screaming Suicide" and "thundering, breakneck" (Billboard) first single "Lux Æterna.""72 Seasons" sets the tone for the expansive and unrelenting 12-song, 77-minute album. The Hetfield/Ulrich/Hammett-penned epic is nothing short of an embodiment of the concept behind the new record's title, as previously detailed in James Hetfield's own words: "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.""72 Seasons," the song, is available now to stream and download, and as an instant grat track with all pre-orders. 72 Seasons, the album, will be released April 14, 2023 via Metallica's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, 72 Seasons is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016's Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. It will be released on 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to https://www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/Tickets are on sale now for all shows on Metallica's M72 world tour. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and more. For further information on single day and two day tickets, enhanced experiences and more, go to https://www.metallica.com/tour/A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH's efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million - providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.METALLICA - M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024:Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff ArenaSaturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff ArenaWednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de FranceFriday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - VolksparkstadionSunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - VolksparkstadionFriday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi StadiumFriday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumSunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumFriday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade OlympiqueSunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade OlympiqueFriday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T StadiumSunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T StadiumFriday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi StadiumSunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi StadiumFriday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm StadiumSunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm StadiumFriday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's CenterSunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's CenterFriday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford FieldSunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford FieldFriday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - OlympiastadionSunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - OlympiastadionFriday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic StadiumSunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic StadiumFriday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken StadiumSunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken StadiumFriday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE NarodowySunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE NarodowyFriday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas MetropolitanoSunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas MetropolitanoFriday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette StadiumSunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette StadiumFriday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldSunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier FieldFriday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank StadiumSunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank StadiumFriday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth StadiumSunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth StadiumFriday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen FieldSunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen FieldFriday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro SolFriday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro SolShow 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in GothenburgShow 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City



