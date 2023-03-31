Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 31/03/2023

Tigran Hamasyan Performs Arte Piano Day Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan performed for ARTE's Piano Day Concert in celebration of the international day honoring the instrument yesterday. For this solo recital, filmed in Opéra Comique's Salle Bizet in Paris on March 8, Hamasyan performs songs from throughout his repertoire, including "Fides Tua," from his 2017 Nonesuch album, An Ancient Observer, and "Aragatz" and "Self-Portrait" from his 2018 EP, For Gyumri. You can watch the complete performance here:



Hamasyan's latest album, StandArt, from 2022, is his first album of American standards. Produced by the pianist/composer, the album includes songs from the 1920s through the 1950s by Richard Rodgers, Charlie Parker, Jerome Kern, and others, plus a piece Hamasyan improvised with his bandmates—bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown—and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Other special guests include saxophonists Joshua Redman and Mark Turner.

A tour of Latin America is slated for this May, with shows in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, followed by the Love Supreme Jazz Festival in the UK in June.






