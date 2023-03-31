Natalie Merchant Releases "Tower Of Babel," New Song From Upcoming Album 'Keep Your Courage'





* w/symphony orchestra. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Natalie Merchant has released "Tower of Babel," a new song from her upcoming album, Keep Your Courage, due April 14 on Nonesuch Records. "As much as I had wanted to not let events in the world intrude," Merchant says of the song, "I couldn't disregard the prevailing atmosphere of fear and confusion that we have been living in as a result of the pandemic, climate crisis, economic instability, insane politics, violent insurrection, and the shocking fallout from the conservative-stacked reactionary Supreme Court."The soul-inflected track features horn arrangements by trombone player Steve Davis. She has also released a video for the song, the second from the album to be filmed in Brooklyn directed by Matthew Shattuck (Foo Fighters, John Legend) and edited by Andrew Pulaski (Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg), following the video for the album track "Come on, Aphrodite" earlier this month. Natalie Merchant Store and Nonesuch Store pre-orders before this Monday, April 3, include access to an exclusive virtual pre-release listening event next Thursday, April 6, via FlyMachine featuring songs from the new album and a conversation between Natalie Merchant and Carmel Holt. Further details will be sent prior to the event. Re-stream access will be available for 72 hours.In celebration of the new music, Merchant will embark upon a US tour this spring, going into the fall, followed by a run of dates across Europe.Produced by Merchant, Keep Your Courage is an eclectic album that features additional contributions from Celtic folk group Lúnasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and jazz trombonist Steve Davis. There are lush orchestrations throughout by seven composers including: Gabriel Kahane, Stephen Barber, Colin Jacobsen, and Megan Gould. The new record comprises nine original songs by Merchant as well as an interpretation of "Hunting the Wren" by Ian Lynch of the Irish band Lankum. The vinyl LP edition includes four bonus tracks from earlier albums, previously unreleased on vinyl.Merchant writes in her album's liner notes, "The songs contained within this album were written and recorded during the global pandemic that began in the winter of 2019 and is in its fifth wave as I write, in the autumn of 2022. It has been, and continues to be, a period of great flux and fear on every level: global, national, communal, familial, personal. But this is not an album about the coronavirus or the chaos it caused. For the most part, this is an album about the human heart." She continues: "The word 'courage' has its root in the Latin word for heart, cor, and we see it over and over in many languages: le coeur, il cuore, o coração, el corazón. This is a song cycle that maps the journey of a courageous heart."Over her forty-year career Natalie Merchant has attained a place among America's most respected recording artists. She has earned a reputation for being a songwriter of quality and a captivating stage performer and has distinguished herself as a social justice and environmental activist. Merchant began her musical career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs and released one platinum, two double-platinum, and one triple-platinum records with the group: The Wishing Chair (1985), In My Tribe (1987), Blind Man's Zoo (1989), Hope Chest (1990), Our Time in Eden (1992), and 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged (1993). Merchant left the group in 1994 and has subsequently released nine albums as a solo artist with combined sales of seven million copies: Tigerlily (1995), Ophelia (1998), Natalie Merchant Live (1999), Motherland (2001), The House Carpenter's Daughter (2003), Leave Your Sleep (2010), Natalie Merchant (2014), Paradise Is There (2015), and Butterfly (2017).Merchant has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Gavin Bryars, David Byrne, The Chieftains, Cowboy Junkies, Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mavis Staples, REM, and Wilco. She served on the New York State Council on the Arts from 2007 to 2011 at the appointment of Governor Elliot Spitzer and was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center by New York State Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Merchant's awards include: The Library Lion Award from the New York Public Library (2011), The American Society of Authors Composers & Publishers (ASCAP) Champion Award, and The John Lennon Real Love Award. More information about Merchant's career and philanthropic work may be found here.NATALIE MERCHANT ON TOURApr 15 & 16 Bardavon, 1869 Opera House (Sold Out) Poughkeepsie, NYApr 18 Byham Theater Pittsburgh, PAApr 19 Paramount Theater (Sold Out) Charlottesville, VAApr 21 Kimmel Cultural Campus Philadelphia, PAApr 22 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PAApr 24 Peace Center Concert Hall Greenville, SCApr 26 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FLApr 27 Broward Center for the Performing Arts* Ft. Lauderdale, FLApr 28 Saint Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FLApr 30 Atlanta Symphony Hall* (Sold Out) Atlanta, GAMay 9 Merrill Auditorium Portland, MEMay 10 Emerson Colonial Theatre (Sold Out) Boston, MAMay 13 Keybank State Theatre Cleveland, OHMay 14 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OHMay 16 The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts Carmel, INMay 17 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MIMay 19 Chicago Theatre Chicago, ILMay 20 Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WIJun 2&3 Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center* New York, NYJun 25 NJPAC* Newark, NJJun 28 Veterans Memorial Auditorium* Providence, RIJun 30, Jul 1 John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts* Washington, DCJul 8 Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater* Chautauqua, NYSep 20 Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox Spokane, WASep 22 Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre Woodinvale, WASep 23 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, ORSep 26 The Masonic San Francisco, CASep 27 Mountain Winery Amphitheater Saratoga, CASep 29 Humphrey's San Diego, CASep 30 Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CANov 2 London Palladium London, UKNov 3 London Palladium London, UKNov 5 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UKNov 6 O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, UKNov 8 Olympia Dublin, IRELANDNov 11 The Forum Bath, UKNov 13 Carré Theatre Amsterdam, NETHERLANDSNov 14 Cirque Royal Brussels, BELGIUM* w/symphony orchestra.



