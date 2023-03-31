Nordic Prog-Rockers Pennies By The Pound To Release 'Nothingside' Album With Support From Mark Gardener & Rauli 'Rake' Eskolin





10. Nothingside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Finnish prog rock outfit Pennies By The Pound release their new 'Nothingside' album on April 7 via the Lilith label. A collection of 10 tracks primarily in prog rock territory, 'Nothingside' is a concept album that takes the band's music to a fantastic new realm beyond anything they've released before.The Helsinki-based band worked with RIDE frontman Mark Gardener, who mastered this record at his OX4 Sound Studio in Oxford, and top national producer Rauli 'Rake' Eskolin, who boasts over a dozen No.1 records in Finland to his name.Most recently, they shared 'Whispers Under The Willow Tree', a song about longing for the past and regret, which was preceded by the invigorating lead track 'Burning Wish' and 80s-inspired synth-laden single 'The End Times', a song about love gone astray and the consequences thereof, which saw the band depart from their trademark British-style progressive rock output for a one-off synth-pop adventure."This album is an abstract story about politics, failed love and the irredeemable bad choices one tends to make in life. I'm not too keen to open it up any further. I'm hoping that keeping it quite open-ended more people can try to fit what's inside their heads into the framework of the story. But, there's three people involved in it, who interact with each other at different times but at the same place - the village, which is the birthplace of all three. And due to circumstances and things happening in the outside world, the village isn't doing that great at the moment," says frontman Johannes Susitaival.Formed in 2017 by Johannes Susitaival and Vesa Ranta, Pennies by the Pound later expanded with the addition of Tomi Laaksonen and Alexander Meaney. Having written for various bands, Johannes' exploration and passion for alternative and progressive rock led to Pennies' self-produced 'Bloodshed and the Blinding Sunlight' EP in 2018, followed by their critically-acclaimed debut album 'Heat Death of the Universe' in 2020."One of Finland's best kept secrets... quite chameleonic. Best known for their British prog-rock stylings, the quartet try a new size on in this current single - synthpop... truly of the 80s, only with a vocal timbre and passion of Marillion" ~ The Spill Magazine"Big and extravagant.... this is brilliant music for here and now, wherever that may be" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"A trippy ride... Loads of flair and professionalism from the band" ~ Top40-Charts Magazine"Indeed a wonderful affair... Pennies By the Pound should be on everyone's radar as a band to watch in future" ~ The Record StacheAs of April 7, the 'Nothingside' LP will be released everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where the lead singles are already available. Music & lyrics by Johannes SusitaivalArranged by Pennies By The Pound and Rauli EskolinJohannes Susitaival - vocals, rhythm guitar, drums, keyboardsVesa Ranta - lead guitar Alexander Meaney - rhythm guitarTomi Laaksonen - bass guitarRauli Eskolin - additional keyboardsProduced, recorded and mixed by Rauli EskolinMastered by Mark Gardener at OX4 SoundTRACK LIST:1. Liminal Ennui2. Thus Spoke The Master3. Memories Of A Glorious Future4. I Saw Her Dancing5. Whispers Beneath The Willow Tree6. The End Times7. Burning Wish8. One Bitter Kiss9. Concrete And Condescension10. Nothingside



