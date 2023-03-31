Royal Bliss To Release New Album 'Survival' On April 7, 2023; They Release "Through Hell" With Citizen Soldier Out Now



www.royalbliss.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Royal Bliss have announced a new album Survival - coming out Friday, April 7th via Air Castle Records. This will be the band's 6th full length studio album.The 1st single "Medication" achieved Top 20 success while the 2nd single "Black Rhino" achieved Top 25 success at Billboard/Mediabase Radio Charts. The band will not only be out touring to support the new record but celebrating their 25th Anniversary as a band.Royal Bliss' Survival is out this Friday, April 7th and is available on 12" Black Vinyl, CD Digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles; to pre-order go to this location.Track Listing:We Rise Black RhinoMedicationGoodbye Love SongNeverFull Moon RisingRitalinBurn It DownChasing StarsFire WithinFight Another DayLead The WayProduced by Rob Daiker except Goodbye Love Song and Ritalin by Scott Wiley and Royal Bliss and Fire Within by Joel Pack and Rob Daiker"We recorded this album during the start of the pandemic in June of 2020. Hence the name of the album Survival. So far with the release of a couple singles off the album "Medication" went top 20 at Active rock radio and "Black Rhino" hit top 25. The album was tentatively scheduled to be released in October of 2020, but obviously was delayed, then delayed again because of a band member injury, and now, finally, April 7th 2023 it will be released in full to the world, so the anticipation for this album is quite high" - Taylor Richards"The majority of this album came from the lockdown of the pandemic (or as we called it, the rockdown!). Like a lot of other musicians, we did our best to utilize that strange uncertain time to be creative and try to make something musical that our fans will enjoy. This album is all four of our musical personalities melted into a sonic soup. I hope you like it." - Brian Hennesy"In a time not so long ago, when the world was covered in darkness, there were songs gifted from the gods to help ease the fear and uncertainty of the future. Perfectly crafted Songs meant to inspire and unite, these are those very songs. Listen closely, so that you and the rest of the world may once again sleep in peace." - Neal Middleton"Through Hell" is a collaboration with fellow Utah rockers - Citizen Soldier. The song was released as a stand alone single that will not appear on Survival."Through Hell will be the anthem for those who have survived trauma and struggle. We all have been through some sort of hell, and this song will help people to know, they are not alone. It's a common bond so many of us share." says Neal Middleton.Jake Segura of Citizen Soldier adds "Through Hell is a song about the ways life has tried to kill us and what those traumas made us. It's a testament that the ugliest pasts can give us empathy and strengths that no one else possesses - making us irreplaceable."Royal Bliss are:Neal Middleton - VocalsTaylor Richards - GuitarJake Smith- DrumsBrian Hennesy - BassSince their formation, Royal Bliss has been a powerful force in rock music. After thriving as an independent band, signing with Capitol Records, relentless touring, starting an exciting new partnership with Kartel, and seeing two of their latest singles hit the Top 20 Active Rock charts, the band known for persevering & surviving is more than ready for wherever this next chapter will take them.After the abrupt shock the pandemic brought for the self-confessed "road warriors", Royal Bliss spent the past year reflecting on the last few decades together as a band and how, despite all of the odds stacked against them, they survived.After they released their Capitol Records debut record "Life In-Between," there isn't much Royal Bliss hasn't already accomplished - from signing with a major label in 2009, garnering over 100 million streams and 180,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify, charting on the Billboard Top 20(twice), hitting #1 in Billboard Heatseekers, touring with the likes of Kid Rock, Chevelle to Lynyrd Skynyrd, and having 10 singles break the top 50 on Active Rock radio. A band that prides themselves on their storytelling and ability to deftly blend classic rock with modern rock elements, Royal Bliss is a one-of-a-kind rock band and has the feverish fan following to prove it.Royal Bliss has released 5 full-length studio albums —"After The Chaos II," "Life In Between," "Waiting Out The Storm," "Chasing The Sun," and the band's 2019 self-titled record "Royal Bliss." But even with all of those achievements, the band's biggest career highlight can be described in one word: Surviving. "Surviving the last couple years was a highlight in and of itself" Neal laughs, touching on the band's commitment to persevering for the sake of their music.linktr.ee/RoyalBlissofficialwww.facebook.com/royalblisswww.instagram.com/royalblissbandwww.tiktok.com/@royalblissbandwww.twitter.com/royalblisswww.youtube.com/RoyalBlissOfficialwww.royalbliss.com/



