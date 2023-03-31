New Single And Short Video Film "Early For Clink Street" From Cujo



The earliest incarnation of Amon Tobin's musical alchemy is back.



Clink Street ran between 9Bar Records and the



"Early For Clink Street" tells a universal story in the accompanying video short. The autobiographical snapshot of an early love of music and dreams of future gig posters. All viewed through the lens of a street that's seen all this many times over and is unconcerned with either sentiment.



Clink Street: A notorious back street in London.



The site of the prison that gave the English the slang phrase "in Clink". A thoroughfare near the single ship docks of the Middle Ages, where Sir Francis Drake's Golden Hind still resides.



One of the sprawling maze of back streets that over the centuries has barely noticed the rise and fall of power and potentates, whilst it was mired in plague and poverty, across the river from the wealth and excess of the City.



As London began to wake up in the late



"Early for Clink Street" is the first single from a new compilation album Nomark Selects V.1.



To that end,



He also set up a yearly subscription service for fans called The Nomark Club, where each Nomark release is made available to members, often before it is officially released.



In addition to the official releases, the Nomark Club releases preview and exclusive tracks and videos to subscribers.



After asking Club members if they'd like to share some of these secrets with the wider world and produce a lovely vinyl compilation as well, members voted on what tracks they'd like to see on a vinyl album in 2023 from the first two years of The Nomark Club.



This is what they picked:

Side A

"Babou The Dog" - Cujo vs Two Fingers

"Cruel Like Flint" - Amon Tobin

"

"Yum Yum Rhythm" - Two Fingers

"Mighty Tetra" - Amon Tobin



Side B

"Early for Clink Street" - Cujo

"Nine Bars Back" - Cujo

"In Long Dark Grass" - Amon Tobin

"Deep In Time" - Amon Tobin

